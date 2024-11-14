Regarding the Champions Trophy 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been contacted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) concerns, the International Cricket Council is requesting a response from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Notably, the Indian team would not be visiting Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India emailed the Pakistan Cricket Board to let them know. The PCB has confirmed that they received the email from the BCCI and forwarded this email to the ICC.

Pakistan visited India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals during the 2012–13 season, marking the conclusion of their previous bilateral series. India’s last trip to Pakistan was for the Asia Cup in 2008, where they were defeated by Sri Lanka in the championship match. The 2024 T20 World Cup in New York was the most recent meeting between the two teams.

PCB contacting other participating boards to get them on their side against BCCI

The ICC has contacted the BCCI for clarification after the Pakistan Cricket Board expressed concerns regarding India’s position on the hybrid format for the 2025 Champions Trophy. In order to voice their displeasure with the existing state of affairs, the PCB has also been in discussions with other cricket bodies.

“Sources confirm that the PCB has been actively engaging with other cricket boards, informing them of the Indian board’s position, which has placed the ICC in a challenging position. Pakistan, steadfast in its opposition to the hybrid model, has expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation, further complicating matters for the governing body,” reported Cricket Pakistan.

In response to the PCB’s concerns about India’s position in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the ICC is anticipated to take a few days. In order to ascertain India’s stance and obtain the data required to respond to the PCB’s questions, the ICC allegedly started talks with the BCCI after Pakistan brought up its concerns.

Following careful consideration of the tournament’s legal ramifications, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is probably going to make an official announcement. Meanwhile, the ICC is also consulting with other cricketing nations to find a resolution to the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan.

