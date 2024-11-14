The former spin all-rounder and captain of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi, has sent a stern warning to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the latter’s decision to make the trip to the other side of the border due to the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place from the third week of February to the second week of March.

For the last four to five months, the biggest speculation was where the Rohit Sharma-led would finally make their tour to Pakistan for the tournament, ending the wait of nearly 15 years. The last bilateral series between these two countries came in 2012 when the Green Brigade arrived in India for the 2016 T20 World Cup and recently, for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The BCCI has finally emailed a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which was later forwarded to the PCB, where they claimed that due to security reasons and due to the discussions with the government, they are not sending the team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Also Read: Danish Kaneria Says Advises Pakistan To Agree To Hybrid Model For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The likeliest for the Blue Brigade to continue the competition will be going through the hybrid model, which will allow them to play their games either in Dubai or Sri Lanka. However, the chairman of the PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, who is the interior minister of the country, is not prepared to accept the hybrid model for the event.

“Keep egos in check’- Former Pakistan captain warns India

In that situation, they have moved to their government for lessons, who advised them to not grant the hybrid model as they stood at the place of playing all of their games at home, including the India games. The draft schedule of the event has confirmed that the Blue Brigade will play all of their games at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to avoid excessive travel around the country.

The veteran spin all-rounder of the side, Shahid Afridi, has come up to express his view on the entire situation as he felt that for the sake of the game, it would be important for India to travel to Pakistan. According to him, the game will unite them together.

“Cricket is at a crucial crossroads, facing perhaps one of its greatest challenges since the late 1970s. Now is the time to put differences aside and let the game unite us. If countries once divided by history can come together in the Olympic spirit, why can’t we do the same for cricket – and the Champions Trophy?” Afridi claimed his view on the ‘X’ account, formerly known as Twitter.

He also has asked to keep the egos in check and focus on growth and spirit, besides which he has welcomed all the teams to the country for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“As stewards of this game, we owe it to cricket to keep egos in check and focus on its growth and spirit. I hope to see every team in Pakistan for CT25, to experience our warmth and hospitality, and to leave with unforgettable memories that transcend the field.” Shahid Afridi expressed.

Also Read: Special Welcome Message From Pakistan Captain For Virat Kohli On Champions Trophy 2025

The white-ball captain of the side, Mohammad Rizwan, has also sent his warm welcome to the Indian team, including KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and others. The tournament, without India, can’t be imagined by anyone at this point, as the ECB chief executive Richard Gould addressed a few weeks ago during his time in Pakistan.

It will be up to the ICC, now to settle the matter and make sure the tournament progresses smoothly.