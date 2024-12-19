The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in a hybrid model, The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on December 19, 2024. However, the decision came with a condition for India-Pakistan matches in future ICC events after a deal between PCB and BCCI.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place between February 19 and March 9. A total of eight teams will be split into two groups of four. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the ODI semifinals. Pakistan enters the competition as the reigning champions.

The hybrid approach was previously utilized in the 2023 Asia Cup when India played its matches in Sri Lanka and Pakistan hosted the event. India last visited Pakistan for the 2008 Asia Cup, and their most recent bilateral series was in India in 2012-13.

The latest Champions Trophy was contested in England in 2017, with Pakistan defeating India in the final to claim their first title. The most recent interaction between India and Pakistan was in the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where the Men in Blue won by six runs.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Be Played in Hybrid Model; India to Play at Neutral Venue

On Tuesday, December 19, the ICC confirmed that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting the event and India’s matches to be played at a neutral venue.

However, there was an added condition that the hybrid model would continue for India-Pakistan matches in future ICC events that will be hosted by both countries in the 2024-27 ICC cycle.

“India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed on Thursday, 19 December.

This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka),” ICC stated.

The 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will likewise use a hybrid format. The hybrid format could be extended to the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, the inaugural tournament of the next ICC cycle, which has been given to Pakistan. The hosts will suggest neutral venues for the competition.

Cricket Australia is planning to host one of the senior ICC women’s events from 2029 to 2031.

The calendar for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be announced soon, with Pakistan attempting to defend their championship from 2017. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa will compete in the eight-team tournament, which is hosted by Pakistan.

