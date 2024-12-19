If reports are true, the Indian team is expected to undergo a major transformation starting the England Test tour next year. This comes after veteran Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin

Ravi Ashwin, India’s ace off-spinner, has declared his retirement from international cricket on December 18, 2024. He did this following the third BGT 2024 Test between Australia and India in Brisbane, which resulted in a tie due to rain on day 5.

Ashwin, who played only one Test in the ongoing series in Adelaide, disclosed during the post-match conference with captain Rohit Sharma.

Overall, he played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India, taking 537, 156, and 72 wickets, respectively. He also scored 3503 runs in Tests, including 6 hundreds, for an average of 25.75. He also competed in India’s 2011 ICC World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winning sides.

Indian Team Expected to Undergo Significant Transformation

According to Cricbuzz, additional retirements are likely to follow Ashwin’s decision, as the Indian squad prepares for the forthcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2027) cycle.

India will open their next World Cup cycle with a five-Test series in England, and according to reports, numerous significant changes are likely in the Indian side.

“Indian team is expected to undergo a transformation soon – possibly by the start of their next Test series in England in the coming summer of 2025. As in the past, the credit or discredit will likely be linked to the Test series in Australia. Over the years, Australia tours have gained a notorious reputation for bringing cricketing careers to an agonizing end,” Cricbuzz report stated.

India’s next home series in the new World Test Championship cycle will be in October 2025.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma next in line for retirement?

According to the story, Ravi Ashwin’s retirement is just the first of several planned announcements, similar to what happened in 2008.

“It is unlikely that anyone would openly admit it was a nudge, but there is a perception that this announcement is just the first in a series expected to follow – much like in 2008, when several senior players retired in quick succession. The signals, whether conveyed directly or indirectly, seem to have been sent, setting the stage for a transition,” the report further stated.

This hinted at veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being next in line for retirement if their poor run of form with the bat continued.

Ravi Ashwin lost India vice-captaincy to Ajinkya Rahane?

The report also mentioned how Ravi Ashwin was part of the Indian team’s leadership group, and how his captaincy for Tamil Nadu was closely monitored. Ashwin was also credited with being the first player to position a fielder directly behind the umpire, between long off and long on. MS Dhoni later adopted a similar strategy to counter Kieron Pollard’s powerful hitting in the IPL.

Ravi Ashwin also lost his captaincy position in the Indian team to Ajinkya Rahane, whom selectors found was easy to deal with.

Rahane also contributed significantly to India’s international success, although Ashwin was often benched in countries such as England, Australia, and New Zealand, with Jadeja chosen as a spin all-rounder.

