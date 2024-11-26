Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been reportedly offered big financial incentives by ICC if they agree to a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This comes after PCB’s stubbornness to host the tournament in Pakistan, despite India’s refusal to travel to the country.

The ICC is attempting various methods to persuade the PCB, but the latter is set about hosting the entire event in Pakistan. The suggested schedule for the Champions Trophy was disclosed a few months ago, but the final timetable has yet to be announced.

The ICC was set to unveil the final schedule during a ceremony in Lahore a few days ago, but it was canceled due to India’s reluctance to play in Pakistan. With only a few days remaining, the ICC is under increasing pressure to provide some clarity on the venue.

ICC promises huge financial benefits to PCB if they agree to host the Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model

As per PTI report, the ICC is attempting to persuade the PCB by offering financial incentives to allow the Champions Trophy to be hosted in a hybrid paradigm. The ICC executive board will meet on Tuesday (November 26), and this issue is expected to be resolved.

“With the PCB not willing to budge on hosting the event under a hybrid model, they are now being offered additional financial incentives to end the deadlock. Chances are (that) by tomorrow (Tuesday), a clear picture will emerge after a virtual discussion by board representatives on under which format the Champions Trophy would eventually be held early next year,” an insider told PTI.

According to the source, the Pakistan Cricket Board is determined to host the entire tournament in Pakistan and is unwilling to relocate the Champions Trophy. The Pakistan Cricket Board is confident in hosting the entire event because the other six countries have confirmed their participation.

“The PCB so far has resisted all such moves, insisting (that) if India is not willing to play in Pakistan it is their problem as all the (other) six other participating nations have no issues (with) playing in Pakistan,” he said.

PCB wants the India match and Champions Trophy 2025 final in Lahore despite hybrid model

Another source close to the situation said that the PCB wants to host the match against India and the final in Lahore even if the event runs in a hybrid format. However, the BCCI disagrees and wants India’s matches to be played in Dubai.

“The PCB is also insisting that even if it agrees to a hybrid model, the Pakistan and India group (stage) match and the final should be held in Lahore. Obviously, the Indian cricket board is not agreeable to this and is insisting (that) India should play all its matches in Dubai, including the one against Pakistan, the semi-final and the final if they qualify for it,” he added.

The ICC now confronts a major challenge in staging its premier tournament, which is slated to take place in February-March of next year. India has not flown to Pakistan since 2008, citing internal security concerns and weak political relations.

The 2023 Asia Cup was also scheduled to be staged in Pakistan. However, India declined to travel to its neighboring country, therefore the event was held under a hybrid arrangement. India played every match in Sri Lanka, including the final.

