The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 agenda for the November 29 meeting has been leaked and one of the options is to have the tournament in Pakistan, but without the Indian team participating.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board is expected to make a final decision on the venue for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when it meets on Friday.

The ongoing saga shows little indication of an ending. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) currently has the hosting rights. While the PCB intends to host the entire competition in Pakistan, India has stated that they will not cross the border for security concerns.

A similar issue occurred last year when the PCB hosted the Asia Cup. With the Indian government not allowing the BCCI to send the squad to Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had to come up with a hybrid model.

This led to India playing all of its games in Sri Lanka including the final. reports stated that the ICC also proposed a similar model for Champions Trophy but the PCB refused it.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 without India on ICC’s agenda

This is the first time since the 1996 World Cup that Pakistan is hosting an ICC event and the PCB is doing all its might to keep the tournament in the country. The governing body, however, needs to find a solution soon to ensure that the Champions Trophy 2025 takes place without any issue.

As per the ESPNCricinfo report, the November 19 meeting involving ICC and all member boards have three options on their agenda to discuss.

One of these ideas is to hold the full Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, without Team India. The ICC is also considering a hybrid strategy, as well as hosting the complete tournament outside of Pakistan.

Here are the three options the ICC is exploring at present:

A hybrid model with Pakistan hosting the majority of matches but the games involving India are played outside of Pakistan.

The entire Champions Trophy is to be held outside Pakistan with the option of the PCB retaining hosting rights.

The entire event is played in Pakistan but without India.

According to the report, playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 without India is not a viable option due to the detrimental financial impact it could have on the competition.

“The PCB has asked the ICC to give a reasonable or acceptable proposal to Pakistan before the ICC Board meeting tomorrow,” Cricket Pakistan stated.

PCB threatens to cut off cricketing ties with India completely, even in ICC events

That differed slightly from the prior public and strong rejections of a hybrid approach under consideration.

Nonetheless, Naqvi emphasized the possibility that Pakistan will no longer be willing or able to play in India, which is likely to be a recurring issue given India’s hosting of a Women’s World Cup next year, an Asia Cup in 2025, a Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026, and a Champions Trophy in 2029.

The meeting will be virtual, and if no consensus is achieved among the board members, a vote will most likely be required. However, time is running out before the competition and preparations begin, so there will be pressure to achieve a quick settlement.

