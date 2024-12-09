Despite the uncertainty over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 organization, official broadcasters Star Sports have begun promotional activities for the tournament. Star Sports has produced an advertisement, even though the ICC has yet to make an official statement on the tournament’s schedule.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be held in Pakistan in February. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Indian squad would not travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also opposed the use of a hybrid approach.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will include elite teams including Pakistan (host), India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Former champions, the West Indies and Sri Lanka, failed not qualify.

The timetable, which was supposed to be disclosed 90 days in advance, has been postponed, but fans and broadcasters, including Star Sports, anticipate that it will be released shortly. Star Sports representatives were in Dubai to discuss the “Hybrid Model” and the schedule with ICC authorities, but the meeting was rescheduled.

Star Sports releases advertisement for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 featuring India and Pakistan stars

The Star Sports advertising shows well-known Indian players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma, as well as international stars. The video verifies India’s participation in the Champions Trophy.

The 20-second ad also says the competition is “coming soon,” implying that even broadcasters are ignorant of the International Cricket Council’s official schedule release.

“Gear up for heart-pounding cricket action as the ICC Champions Trophy returns in 2025! Who will rise to claim the glory? Stay tuned for #ChampionsTrophyOnStar, coming soon! #ChampionsTrophy2025,” wrote the caption in a video shared by Star Sports on X.

Gear up for heart-pounding cricket action as the ICC Champions Trophy returns in 2025! Who will rise to claim the glory? 🌟 Stay tuned for #ChampionsTrophyOnStar, coming soon! #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/UQYWjrafQx — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 9, 2024

India’s last visit to Pakistan for the Asia Cup was in 2008. Due to security concerns, they have refused to travel to the neighboring country in the aftermath of the Mumbai attacks. The BCCI wants India’s matches, including the knockout rounds if they qualify, to be held in another nation, most likely the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has rebuilt stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi for the tournament, which will be Pakistan’s first International Cricket Council event since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup. The PCB has threatened to boycott India matches in future ICC events if the Indian team refuses to visit Pakistan.

