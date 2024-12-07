The reports claimed that the most-awaiting schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place from the third week of February to the second week of March next year, is expected to come in the weekend. But that seems to be pushed down a little more, facing hurdles as the logistical matters remain unresolved.

The recent report expressed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed on the proposed hybrid model of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which will allow the Indian side to play their portion of the event either in Dubai or Sri Lanka, just like the last year’s Asia Cup.

The two teams have not been part of any bilateral affairs between themselves, since 2012, while the last trio for the Blue Brigade to the other side of the border came during the 2008 Asia Cup. The chairman of the PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, claimed that the BCCI should have seen a good gesture towards them for their decision to go to India for last year’s ODI World Cup.

Also Read: Former India Selector Sacked For Selection Of Virat Kohli; Spotted Rohit Sharma In 2005 Attending Wedding

The Pakistan Cricket Board has already renovated their three popular grounds, the National Stadium in Karachi, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Stadium, for the Champions Trophy, where all the teams will take part except India.

Delayed announcement of ICC Champions Trophy schedule raises concern

The reports have suggested that the pending issues will need to be finalized before the scheduled announcement, as the matter will only be discussed at their next ICC board meeting if necessary. The response of the broadcasters is also been awaited which has worked for the delays.

The decision of the Indian side not to go to Pakistan for the competition has proposed the ICC host their group-stage matches at neutral venues, but also one of the semifinals and the final. The Dubai International Stadium is suggested to be the potential venue for the much-anticipated clash between the Blue and Green Brigade on March 01.

The PCB has maintained its stance that if the Indian side doesn’t play their ICC Champions Trophy games in Pakistan, all of their encounters should be held outside the neutral venues. That could lead to the ICC scheduling the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, the 2026 T20 World Cup, the 2027 Asia Cup, and the 2029 Champions Trophy at a neutral place.

The delay in the scheduled announcement of the Champions Trophy is compounded by the specific demands of the broadcasters, which need to be considered before the final arrangements are made. The reports have suggested that the BCCI has also agreed to the demand of Pakistan for the neutral venue demands.

It has also been noted that the discussions between the Indian Cricket Board, the Pakistan Cricket Board, and the International Cricket Council are reportedly progressing positively, though no formal agreement has been signed yet.

Also Read: Gus Atkinson Becomes Fastest To This Feat With Hat-Trick In 2nd NZ Vs ENG Test In Wellington; Watch

Pakistan is going to host the tournament, but the continued delays in announcing the official schedule have raised concerns among the stakeholders. The new chairman of the ICC, Jay Shah, who has replaced Greg Barclay in the position has started looking after the matter regarding the Champions Trophy.

Having left his duties as the former BCCI secretary and the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), he started his first ball in the role last weekend, having already met the other board members of the board at the headquarters in Dubai.