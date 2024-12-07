Gus Atkinson, England pacer, achieved a unique feat that only six other cricketers have done in Test cricket. He picked up a hat-trick in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Wellington, adding another cap to his illustrious Test start.

New Zealand was cleaned up for 125 runs in their first innings with Kane Williamson with 37 being the highest scorer. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse picked four wickets each.

Then England, in their second innings, ended day 2 on 378/5. Jacob Bethell (96), Ben Duckett (92), Joe Root (73*), and Harry Brook (55) were the leading scorers for England, who had a lead of 533 runs at the end of day 2.

Watch: Gus Atkinson removes Tim Southee to complete a fine hat-trick

To achieve the milestone, Atkinson removed Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, and Tim Southee in three consecutive deliveries. Atkinson first removed Nathan Smith by bowling him off his bottom edge onto the middle stump.

The next ball, the young England fast bowled a short ball towards Matt Henry’s throat, which he could only fend away to Ben Duckett at gully. Atkinson didn’t stop there; he eventually stopped Tim Southee right in front, completing a superb hat trick.

Watching #NZvENG in morning 4 am IST & It was worth it as I got to see a Hat-trick live in international cricket after so long 🏏 Gus Atkinson will be a dangerous bowler to face when India tours England next year 💀#NZvENG #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6e46rlrEEn — Prateek (@prateek_295) December 6, 2024

Atkinson finished with excellent bowling figures of 4-31 in 8.5 overs. He also wrapped up New Zealand’s innings for just 125 with his hat-trick. As a result, England took a massive first-innings lead of 155 runs.

Gus Atkinson becomes fastest to achieve Test treble of century, 10-fer and hat-trick

Gus Atkinson also became the first cricketer to score a Test hat-trick at Basin Reserve in Wellington. During this inning, the 26-year-old bowled brilliantly with both the new and old balls.

Atkinson has enjoyed an excellent start to his Test career. In just 10 Tests, he has 47 wickets at an average of 23.46. He also has a Test century and a great batting record, averaging more than 25.

Atkinson also became the fastest to complete the Test treble by taking a hat-trick, scoring a century, and taking a 10-fer. He took just 10 matches to achieve this feat, beating India’s Irfan Pathan’s record, who had done the same in 26 matches.

Atkinson is also the fourth Englishman to achieve this feat after Johnny Briggs, Moeen Ali, and Stuart Broad.

Gus Atkinson achieves the trio of a Test hundred, ten-wicket haul and hat-trick faster than any other player 😮 pic.twitter.com/QYoFWmMytV — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 7, 2024

