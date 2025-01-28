Tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, slated for March 9, will be available only four days before the game. The ICC announced on Monday that tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19, would be available following the first semi-final, which is slated for March 4.

The hybrid model implemented for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as a result of India’s unwillingness to come to Pakistan for the event has prompted the late issuance of tickets for the final. As a result, it was determined that India would play all of their matches in Dubai, including any knockout rounds they might reach.

The anticipation for the forthcoming flagship event is building as tickets for matches in Pakistan go on sale on Tuesday, January 28. Fans can get tickets for the group stage matches as well as the second semi-final, which will take place in Pakistan. However, there has been no news on ticket availability for India’s matches.

ICC and PCB Announce Ticket Details for ICC Champions Trophy 2025; India matches tickets delayed

The ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have issued ticket information for the tournament. Tickets for the matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, including the second semi-final, will go on sale on Tuesday, January 28.

“The tickets for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy games in Pakistan are set to go live on Tuesday, 28 January, 13h00 Gulf Standard Time (GST) / 14h00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Fans will be able to register to buy the tickets for the 10 matches – including the second semi-final – taking place in Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi,” ICC statement read.

India will play all of their matches in Dubai, including the knockout round if they qualify. If India advances from Group A, which includes Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, it will compete in the first semi-final in Dubai. Only If India advances to the final, it will take place in Dubai; otherwise, it will be staged in Lahore.

The ICC stated that ticket information for India’s matches in the UAE will be provided shortly. The first semi-final winner will determine the final venue. Regardless of whether India qualifies, Dubai will host the first semi-final. Fans will only have four days to buy tickets for the final game.

“Ticket information regarding the UAE matches featuring India will be made available in the coming days,” said the ICC.

Tournament Director Sumair Ahmad Syed stated that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a historic event for Pakistan. He emphasized the freshly rebuilt, contemporary stadiums and assured fans that ticket prices would be maintained low to make the event accessible to all. Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy, its first ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup.

