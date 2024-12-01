PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has come up with a new idea for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after rejecting to host the tournament in BCCI’s proposed hybrid model. The stand-off between PCB and BCCI over India’s refusal to come to Pakistan for the ICC event has delayed the announcement of the schedule as well.

Pakistan hasn’t hosted an ICC tournament since 1996, when it co-hosted the ODI World Cup. India did not play a cricket match in Pakistan due to political sensitivities sparked by the Mumbai terrorist incident. The latest bilateral series between the two countries occurred in 2012-13 when Pakistan visited India.

The Champions Trophy has become a subject of contention between Pakistan and India. Pakistan had to use a hybrid concept for the Asia Cup 2023, with matches against India, a semifinal, and the final taking place in Sri Lanka. Following the Asia Cup, Pakistan toured India in preparation for the World Cup in 2023.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 leads to Fusion Formula

The BCCI has declined to travel to the neighboring country for the eight-team event, citing security concerns. Pakistan threatened to boycott the tournament. However, during a media conference in Dubai, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted that the event would likely be played in a mixed format.

A sports journalist suggested that a “Partnership or Fusion Formula” be used for the Champions Trophy. Saleem Khaliq stated that it permits Pakistan and India to play ICC event matches in the UAE when they are hosted in their respective countries.

“”Partnership or Fusion Formula” has emerged: For the next 3 years, Pakistan and India will play their matches in the UAE during ICC events held in each other’s countries.The agreement could commence with the Champions Trophy if agreed by the all parties,” Saleem Khaliq wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Partnership or Fusion Formula” has emerged: For the next 3 years, Pakistan and India will play their matches in the UAE during ICC events held in each other’s countries.The agreement could commence with the Champions Trophy if agreed by the all parties — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) December 1, 2024

Saleem Khaliq stated that the PCB has suggested a solution to the ICC and India to break the deadlock on hosting matches. Khaliq noted that the PCB has rebuffed offers of additional revenue and has not asked a larger portion of the ICC’s earnings.

“The PCB has informed ICC and India about the proposal, and a positive response could lead to the resolution of the deadlock.All offers of additional money have been rejected; ”We seek respect, not money.” The PCB has not demanded any extra share from the ICC’s revenue,” Saleem Khaliq wrote.

The PCB has informed ICC and India about the proposal, and a positive response could lead to the resolution of the deadlock.All offers of additional money have been rejected;”We seek respect,not money.”The PCB has not demanded any extra share from the ICC’s revenue.sources — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) December 1, 2024

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, with matches scheduled in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. If the tournament goes ahead with a hybrid model, India is expected to play their matches in Dubai, UAE.

Also Read: Pakistan To Accept Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy 2025 Attaching These Clauses- Report