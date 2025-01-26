The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the Men’s T20I team of the year 2024, which will be led by captain Rohit Sharma, who carried India to their second title in the T20 World Cup last year in the West Indies and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He has been appointed the leader of the side and finished with 378 runs in 11 games at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 160.

In the ICC T20I team, he will be partnered by the left-handed opening batter of Australia, Travis Head, who was in incredible touch in the shortest format, thanks to 539 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of around 180 with four half-centuries. He dominated the spinner and pacers equally.

The wicket-keeper batter of England, Phil Salt, has provided excellent starts to the national side. In 17 games, the right-handed batter has grabbed 467 runs at an average of around 40 with a strike rate of 165. His best came against the West Indies, first with the knock of 87* in the T20 World Cup and 103* in the bilateral series in November.

Babar Azam has been slotted at number four in the ICC Men’s T20I team. The former Pakistan captain drilled 738 runs in 24 games at an average of 33.54 with six half-centuries. The 30-year-old was under pressure but has shown incredible consistency.

Four Indian players were included in the ICC Men’s T20 Team Of The Year 2024

The left-handed batter for West Indies, Nicholas Pooran, had a north-worthy 2024. He drilled 464 runs in 21 games at an average of 25,77 and a strike rate of 142.33. His standout performance came during the T20 World Cup against Afghanistan, with the help of 98 runs in 53 games to register a huge victory.

The middle order of the ICC Men’s T20I team has been decorated by the T20I captain of Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza, who cracked 573 runs in 24 games at a strike rate of 146.54, besides claiming 24 wickets with the best figure of 5/18 in an inning.

Hardik Pandya was one of the reasons behind India’s unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup. His contribution of 352 runs and 16 wickets in 17 innings was really important for the side. In the ICC event, he notched up 144 runs with the bat, with the addition of 11 wickets, as he defended 16 runs off the final over against the Proteas in the final.

Rashid Khan, the leg spinner for Afghanistan, carried on with his quality bowling, thanks to 31 wickets in 14 games at an average of under 10, shouldering on four four-wicket hauls. His captaincy skills have grown as well, having shouldered Afghanistan to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

Rashid has found the presence of Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, who clubbed 179 runs and picked up 38 wickets in the T20Is last year to be selected in the ICC Men’s side. His ability to bowl at any stage of the games keeps him ahead.

The two pacers of the side belong to the blue brigade. Jasprit Bumrah, the ‘Player of the Tournament’ of the T20 World Cup, with 15 wickets in eight games at a jaw-dropping average of 8.26, has been magical. He is running for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy as the Men’s Cricketer of the year.

The left-arm pacer, Arshdeep Singh, became the leading wicket-taker for India, in the shortest format. He also claimed 36 wickets in 18 games at an average of 13.50 and has found a place in the ICC Men’s T20I side.

ICC Men’s T20I Team Of The Year 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran (wk.), Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.