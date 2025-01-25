Despite being one of the most followed cricket franchises in the world, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has yet to win a trophy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last 17 seasons. India’s left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, laughed at that record during an interaction when he faced a wish from the team’s fan.

RCB’s fan following has been second to none and is addressed to be one of the most loyal fanbases on the entire planet. Kuldeep Yadav was trolled by one of the fans of the ‘Play Bold’ army, but the former came up with an epic reply to stun the entire team.

The Uttar Pradesh-born is an ardent supporter of Barcelona. In a recent discussion on a YouTube podcast, he highlighted all the things about his football game and his passion for the sport. It was one of the fans of the Bengaluru-based franchise, who trolled the premier Indian spinner by remarking that they had been looking for a goalkeeper and Kuldeep could be considered in joining them.

“Kuldeep bro, please join RCB; we need one goalkeeper.” A user named RCB management took to the ‘super chat’ section during the live YouTube broadcast to address this.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was already retained by the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise for the 2025 mega auction, came up with the best possible response after a small pause.

“You don’t need a goalkeeper. You need a trophy. What will you do with a goalkeeper)?” The 30-year-old told.

The clip has gone viral on various social media platforms, and the RCB fans have gone after the Indian spinner for attacking the trophyless cabinet of the Virat Kohli-led side. The veteran noticed the entire movement on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and looked to cool down the fire.

“Chill yar rcb fans. Trophy apki hai. Par me goalkeeper ni hu.” He wrote.

The closest for the franchise to win the IPL trophy came in 2011 and 2016. In the first season, they lost to the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when Ravichandran Ashwin found the outside edge of the aggressive opening batter Chris Gayle as the MS Dhoni-led side celebrated the trophy on successive occasions.

Kuldeep Yadav to make international return for three months in England ODIs

In 2016, Kohli was in incredible touch with over 900 runs in that single edition but couldn’t get going in the final at the home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The David Warner-led side clinched their first and only title so far in the league.

The reports have claimed that RCB, who didn’t retain their captain of the last three seasons, Faf du Plessis, could look to name Kohli as the new leader of the side.

Meanwhile, the national fans have been waiting for the return of Kuldeep Yadav, who hasn’t played any competitive game since the first of the three-match Test series against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. After his hernia surgery, he was seen to build on his bowling load at the National Cricket Academy.

ESPNcricinfo has reckoned that Kuldeep Yadav has found the power to bowl around 10-12 overs at a go. Having been included for the three-match ODI series against England, starting from February 06, he will aim to make a cracking return before the start of the Champions Trophy.

The left-arm spinner has bagged 172 wickets in 103 ODI innings at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 31.2, thanks to two five-wicket hauls and seven four-wicket hauls with the best bowling figure of 6/25 in an inning.