The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the women’s ODI team of the year 2024. Two Indians have marked their presence in the side. The opening batter, Smriti Mandhana, is one of them. The left-handed batter finished the year with the help of 747 runs in 13 encounters. In the three-match home series against South Africa, she clubbed 343 runs, shouldering on two centuries and a knock of 90 runs.

The ICC ODI team is led by the opener batter of the Proteas, Laura Wolvaardt, who collected 697 runs in 12 games. Her incredible streak began with a 110* against Sri Lanka in April, followed by the career-best 184* in the second encounter. Her run-a-ball 135 runs against India Bengaluru marked her third century in the format in the year.

The opening batter of Sri Lanka, Chamari Athapaththu, wasted no time in making an impact. A half-century in the second ODI against the Rainbow Nation was followed by her career-best knock of unbeaten 195 runs in the final fixture. Her massive contribution worked in favor of them securing a 3-0 clean sweep over West Indies.

The West Indies captain, Hayley Matthews, has been slotted at number four in the ICC Women’s 50-over side. She was exceptional for the entire 2024, starting against Pakistan in April. He hammered an unbeaten 140-run knock in the opening game and covered it with 141 in the third game.

Marizanne Kapp of South Africa has been rewarded with the fifth position in the batting department. An unbeaten fifty-run knock in the first ODI in Adelaide followed up with a crucial 75-run knock and an impressive 3/12 in the second game, gave her confidence. Her standout performance came in India with a brilliant knock of 114 runs in Bengaluru to anchor the chase.

Deepti Sharma included in ICC Women’s ODI Team Of The Year 2024

Ashleigh Gardner of Australia has contributed with both bat and ball in hand. She kicked off the year with 30 runs and a wicket against India. She smashed 269 runs in 12 games, besides bagging 20 wickets. She continued to shine in the series against Bangladesh in Mirpur, delivering impressive performances across the three games. Her teammate Annabel Sutherland has also found a place in the ICC ODI team. She drilled 360 runs and picked up 13 wickets in 12 games.

Amy Jones of England has been awarded the wicket-keeper’s role in the fixture. She smacked 382 runs in 12 games and helped in 15 dismissals. Her 190 runs in three innings with two centuries against New Zealand in April earned her the Player of the series award for the 2-1 series victory.

India’s Deepti Sharma is the second Indian in the ICC team. He has made 186 runs in the previous year besides picking up 24 wickets In October against New Zealand, she earned the player of the match award for her 41 runs and picked 1/41 in the opening game.

The left-arm spinner of England, Sophie Ecclestone, is the other spinner who has collected 21 wickets in 11 games. She maintained a great economy rate for the entire year and kept on taking wickets in most of the games. Kate Cross ends the team, as he picked up 19 wickets in 13 games and had a sensational time in 2024.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2024

Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Marizane Kapps, Ashleigh Gardener, Annabel Sutherland, Amy Jones (wk.), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.