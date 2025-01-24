The former left-arm pacer of India, Irfan Pathan, has not been fully satisfied with the squad selection of the national side for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to start on February 19, while the blue brigade will begin their campaign on the following day against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.

The selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on January 18, in the presence of the chief selector Ajit Agarkar, picked up the 15-member squad under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, with an additional responsibility being shouldered to Shubman Gill as the new vice-captain of the side.

The batting and all-rounder’s selection looks quite powerful for the Men in Blue, with the expected challenge being in the pace department. Their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, hasn’t bowled since the second day of the fifth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He is expected to have scans on February 02 before checking his availability during the third ODI against England at home at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts ‘Entertaining’ T20I Series Between India And England; Picks Likely XI For Kolkata Clash

Mohammad Shami, another veteran pacer for India, hasn’t been out of the international game for nearly 15 months. Despite being in the squad for the ongoing T20I series against the Jos Buttler-led side, the management overlooked him for the opening clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which increased the speculation on his fitness.

Irfan Pathan suggests India replace potentially injured Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammad Siraj

Apart from that, the selectors denied Mohammad Siraj a spot in the England series and the Champions Trophy 2025, despite being the third leading wicket-taker in the 50-over format since the start of 2022. The Hyderabad pacer was in a decent touch down under with 20 Test wickets in nine innings.

Irfan Pathan rued the lack of pace bowling options for India in the ICC event, as he desired the inclusion of Siraj if Bumrah failed to earn full fitness.

“You need a backup pacer. Siraj could have been a good option. In Dubai, playing four spinners isn’t viable. With Bumrah and Shami returning from injuries, it won’t be easy for them straight away. A pacer like Siraj would have filled that gap. That said, we hope the selectors’ choices perform well, and we should back them.” Irfan Pathan expressed in a recent interaction.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Mohammad Siraj celebrated 14 wickets for India in 11 innings at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 35.35, with the best figure of 3/16 in an inning.

Shami’s exclusion for the first T20I of the five-match series for India in Kolkata surprised many fans and the pundits of the game, and Irfan Pathan was in the same circle.

“When you’ve been such a seasoned campaigner and are among India’s top 10 bowlers, you understand your body’s limits well.” The former Indian all-rounder highlighted.

Also Read: Pakistan Tagged ‘Coward’ By Former Batter For Delay In Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement

Shami was the leading wicket-taker and one of the biggest contributors for India in the 2023 World Cup with the help of 24 wickets in seven innings at an average of around 11 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the help of three five-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 7/57 in an innings, which came during the semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“Shami always provides honest feedback to the team management, and decisions are made through mutual communication. Recovery at the highest level takes time, especially after playing consistently. I believe he and the team management will make the right call at the right time.” Irfan Pathan concluded.