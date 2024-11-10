The ICC has given the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) a new blow after BCCI confirmed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The ICC has reportedly canceled a huge event in Lahore that was related to the upcoming ICC tournament.

A day after India declared its refusal to travel to Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) canceled a key event due to schedule conflicts.

The ICC was set to formally announce the official dates and program for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore on November 11, the day the event was canceled. The PCB had already revealed the draft timetable several months ago.

The Champions Trophy 2025 event in Lahore on November 11 was canceled by the ICC

The ICC had made elaborate plans for the event, which would have celebrated the 100-day countdown to the February 19-March 19 tournament.

However, scheduling conflicts have exacerbated matters. It is also feasible that the world body would claim the deadly pollution covering the city of Lahore as a convenient reason. At least one authority suggested this option.

“The schedule is not confirmed, we are still in discussions with the host and participating nations on the Champions Trophy schedule. Once confirmed we will announce through our normal channels,” a PCB official was quoted by Cricbuzz.

This comes after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the eight-team 50-over competition.

“It was only a trophy tour flag-off and tournament/branding launch. That (the event) is still in the works — though may be rescheduled because Lahore outdoor activities are difficult right now,” the official added downplaying the controversy.

India matches are to be shifted to UAE as PCB and ICC are forced to accept a hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025

It is now clear that the ICC and host PCB will need to use a hybrid format, which had always been expected. Provisions were prepared, and a budget was approved for a partial relocation, as reported by Cricbuzz on August 3. This budget includes a contingency plan for staging some matches outside Pakistan, most likely in the UAE.

While it was always clear that India’s visit to Pakistan was dubious, the influence of the ICC in the entire drama cannot be overlooked. According to reports, the ICC notified members and stakeholders during a recent board meeting in Dubai that the schedule would be revealed on November 11.

It was distributed to members and stakeholders, but it is unclear whether the ICC has taken all parties in confidence. Recent developments seem to indicate differently.

There is no escaping the fact that the ICC and PCB will have to agree on a hybrid arrangement in which the UAE serves as the second host and all India matches are played in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. India was originally set to play Bangladesh on February 20, New Zealand on February 23, and Pakistan on March 1, all in Lahore. The PCB has reserved Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore for the event.

Also Read: Australia Names Squad For First Test Vs. India In Perth; Nathan McSweeney Confirmed As Opener