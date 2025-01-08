The International Cricket Council (ICC) has offered his nominations for the Men’s Player of the Month award for December 2025, where one WTC 2023-25 bounder leader from Australia, Pat Cummins, has the opportunity to earn the award. The other two players are also the ace bowlers from India and South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah and Dane Patterson, respectively.

The first nominated player in the list of the ICC is Cummins, who delivered a standout performance with both bat and ball during their 3-1 series victory in the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2023-25 to qualify them to the final, where they will face South Africa at Lord’s.

In December, the New South Wales fast bowler displayed his fine form with the help of 17 wickets in three red-ball encounters against India at an impressive average of 17.64. His best bowling performance came with a spell of 5/57 during the second day-night pink-ball encounter at the Adelaide Oval, which helped them to get a 10-wicket victory.

Also Read: Steve Smith, Kane Williamson Snub PSL 2025 Draft; England Players Availability Depend On NOCs From ECB

During the fourth Test of the series on the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the right-handed batter smashed two crucial knocks of 49 and 41, besides picking up six wickets in the fixture as the home side went 2-1 up in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah and Dane Patterson nominated for ICC Men’s Player Of December 2025

The second player to be listed by the ICC for the award is the premier fast bowler of the Indian side, Jasprit Bumrah, who led the visitors during the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who missed that game due to the paternity leave for the birth of his second child.

Bumrah, the best performer for India down under, won the ‘Player of the Series’ award. The right-arm pacer enjoyed 22 wickets in the three five-day formats at a phenomenal average of 14.22 as his standout performance included nine wickets in both the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests, which played a pivotal role in keeping India in competition throughout the series.

The remarkable performance of the Ahmedabad-born fast bowler helped him earn the highest rating points of an Indian bowler in the ICC Test player rankings.

Bumrah has collected 205 wickets in 45 Tests at an average of below 20, the first bowler to have this landmark with a strike rate of 42, thanks to 13 five-wicket hauls and seven four-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/27 in an innings.

The third and final player in the ICC’s list was another pacer from South Africa, Dane Patterson, who helped his side win their series at home against Sri Lanka by a margin of 2-0 and pushed towards the ultimate qualification for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

Also Read: Pakistan Penalized WTC Points For This Offence During 2nd Cape Town Test vs South Africa

Patterson picked up 13 wickets in those two Tests at an average of 16.92, with the best figures of 5/71 against Sri Lanka and 5/61 against Pakistan on the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion played a few key roles in their victories, ensuring the qualification.

The 35-year-old Protea fast bowler picked up 25 wickets in seven red-ball fixtures at an average of 26.24 and a strike rate of 52.70 with the help of two five-wicket hauls at the bowling figures of 5/61 in an innings. He has a huge experience in the first-class format, bagging 609 scalps in 297 innings for the Dolphins at an average of below 24.

One of these three players in the ICC nomination will be awarded the ‘Men’s Player Of The Month For December 2024.’