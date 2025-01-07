Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and a host of international stars have snubbed the PSL 2025 (Pakistan Super League) draft. Apart from this, the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issue from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also remains unresolved.

In December, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) launched the registration procedure for overseas players to be included in the draft for the next PSL season. The draft will be held in Gwadar, Balochistan, on January 11, 2025. A week earlier, all six franchises announced their retention lists.

The tenth edition of the PSL will coincide with the Indian Premier League (IPL). International stars who were not selected in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction may compete in the PCB’s T20 league.

England cricketers’ NOC issue with ECB remains unsolved leading to PSL draft issues

Several high-profile players, including David Warner, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson, went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. However, because of wage cap restrictions in the PSL, not all of these players may be drawn to the competition.

Saleem Khaliq, a sports journalist, said that England’s elite cricketers’ participation in the Pakistan Super League is unclear due to unresolved concerns with ECB NOCs. He stated that the players’ names are included in the PSL draft, but their participation is contingent on obtaining permission.

“The issue of NOCs (No Objection Certificates) from the ECB for the star Cricketers remains unresolved. Their names are included in the PSL draft, but their participation is conditional on receiving permission,” Saleem Khaliq wrote on X.

Recently, the ECB announced that English cricketers will not be awarded No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to play in leagues that coincide with the English summer, except the Indian Premier League.

Players with white-ball-only contracts will be able to compete in tournaments that clash with the County Championship. Given the constraints on overlapping tournaments, English players may prefer limited-overs competitions such as the T20 Blast or The Hundred.

Steve Smith and Kane Williamson in the PSL 2025 draft?

Saleem Khaliq reported that Steve Smith has opted out of the PSL draft, citing other commitments as the reason. Kane Williamson has also declined, but there are ongoing efforts to convince him to participate.

“Steve Smith has excused himself from participating in the PSL draft, citing other commitments as the reason for his decision. Kane Williamson has also declined, although efforts are still underway to persuade him,” Khaliq stated.

David Warner, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mustafizur Rahman are among the notable foreign players who have signed up for the PSL Draft. Over 80 players, largely from Australia and England, have stated their interest in participating in the PSL 2025 draft.

