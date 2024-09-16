The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared their ‘Player of the Month’ award in Men’s and Women’s cricket for August 2024. The Sri Lankan left-arm spin all-rounder, Dunith Wellalage, with his brilliance against India in the three-match ODI series, overcame the competition of Keshav Maharaj and Jayden Seales to secure the award.

Wellalage helped the home side win their bilateral series over India for the first time since 1997. The youngster finished with seven wickets in three games to finish as the second-leading wicket-taker of the event at an average of 15.28. The left-handed batter smashed 108 runs in three innings at a strike rate of over 100.

In the second ODI game in Colombo, he made a crucial contribution that pushed the side to a winning total. In the same game, he went on to achieve his career-best figure of 5/27, including the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli.

“This recognition gives me further strength to continue doing the good work I do as a player and contribute to my team to reach excellence in the field. I wish to thank my teammates, parents, friends, and relatives, as I am sure my achievement will provide them great satisfaction, as they have been supporting me throughout.” The 21-year-old Colombo-born expressed to the ICC.

He also addressed that these sorts of recognitions would be great news for young players like us and would certainly encourage the young players in the game. The Colombo-born now has 331 runs and 30 wickets in 24 games in the 50-over format.

Another Sri Lankan in ICC’s women’s Player of the Month award for August 2024

The month was excellent for the Sri Lankan fans and their players. The left-handed batter from the women’s side, Harshitha Madavi overcame the duo of Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast from Ireland to claim the women’s ‘Player of the Month’ award from ICC on the back of his excellent performance in both the white-ball formats.

Notably, three of the last four winners for these ICC awards have been from Sri Lanka, including their captain Chamari Athapaththu, who secured the award in both May and July.

Madavi finished the three-match ODI series against Ireland as the leading run-getter. She smashed 172 runs in three innings at an average of 86 with a best score of 105, including a strike rate of 83.69, despite which the Asian country went on to lose the series by a 2-1 margin.

In the shortest format of the bilateral series, the 26-year-old smashed 151 runs in two innings at a strike rate of around 170, with half-centuries on both occasions and celebrating the best score of an unbeaten 86-run knock.

“I am extremely happy with this recognition, which I consider a new high in my career. It certainly gives me a lot of confidence ahead of the big competition, the Women’s T20 World Cup.” The Colombo-born remarked to the ICC.

The experienced campaign for Sri Lanka touched on the incredible support she has received from the coaches, teammates, mentors, and her teammates.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the incredible support network around me, my teammates, coaches, parents, sister, brother, friends, and mentors. I take this opportunity to thank them all.” Madavi narrated her feelings.

“I also wish to commend the players who were nominated alongside me for the Player of the Month award. They are immensely talented, and I loved competing with such quality.” She concluded.