The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Men’s ODI Team of the year 2024, where no Indian player has found a place. The results of the bleu brigade weren’t decent as they lost their only ODI series of the year against Sri Lanka by a 2-0 margin. The team looks to be in a great balance with power, consistency, and versatility.

Pakistan’s left-handed opening batter, Saim Ayub, had a breakout and has been capped in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year with 515 runs in nine innings at an average of 64.37, shouldering on three centuries and one fifty at the best score of 113, at a strike rate of 105.53.

His opening partner is Afghanistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who continued his purple patch in 2024 thanks to 531 runs in 11 matches at an average of 48.2 and a strike rate of nearly 90 with the help of three centuries and two half-centuries.

At number three of the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the year, the designated opening batter of Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka, has found a position at number three on the back of his 694 runs in 12 ODI games last year at an average of 63.10 and a strike rate of 106.04, shouldering on three centuries and two half-centuries at the best score of 210. He scored the second-most runs in the format in 2024, behind only team-mate Kusal Mendis.

No Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year 2024

Mendis has been picked in the ICC ODI team as the wicket-keeper batter. The right-handed batter clubbed 742 runs in 17 games in the 50-over format at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 90.6. He also drilled one solitary hundred and six fifties in the format to finish as the leading run-getter of the year. His consistency was second to none, having failed to reach double figures only once from 17 innings.

The Sri Lankan captain, Charith Asalanka, has been appointed as the leader of the ICC team. The southpaw has collected 605 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.2 and a strike rate of 97.1, shouldering on four half-centuries and one century despite his poor time in New Zealand.

The left-handed aggressive batter of West Indies, Sherfane Rutherford, is the lone player of the Caribbean in the team. He nailed 425 runs in nine innings at an average of 106.2 and a strike rate of 120, thanks to four half-centuries and one century at the best score of 113. The 26-year-old from Guyana scored 425 runs from seven innings for the West Indies.

Azmatullah Omarzai is another pace-bowling all-rounder on the ODI team. Along with 417 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 105.6 with three half-centuries and one century, besides 17 wickets, he has contributed in both departments for Afghanistan in the 50-over format.

The former Sri Lanka captain, Wanindu Hasaranga, who claimed 26 wickets in ten ODIs last year at an average of below 16, has made it to the ICC team. His spin bowling partner is Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar, who picked up 21 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 14. The 18-year-old will be a huge contributor to the country in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Both the pacers of the ICC ODI team are from Pakistan. The left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, with 17 wickets in six innings, will partner Haris Rauf, who has pocketed 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 22.4.

ICC ODI Men’s Team Of The Year 2024

Saim Ayub, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Azmattullah Omarzai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harris Rauf, Allah Ghazanfar.