The Punjab police of Pakistan have started their security measurements for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is around three weeks away and will begin on February 19 between the home side and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. It will be the return of an ICC event in the county after nearly two decades.

The reports of the Pakistan publication have reckoned that a total number of 12664 officers have been deployed for the tournament. They have been divided into three different grounds, with 7618 officers moving to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore while 4535 police personnel will handle the security at Rawalpindi. An additional number of 411 officers will improve the operations of the Special Branch.

“Aerial monitoring will be conducted with support from the Pakistan Army and Rangers to strengthen surveillance. Routes to the venues will be monitored via Safe City cameras, providing real-time surveillance to prevent any incidents.” The reports, as quoted by the publication, are addressed.

There was so much delay in the official announcement of the schedule of the event from the International Cricket Council. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote a letter to the ICC, which was forwarded to the PCB, where they informed that they wouldn’t be traveling to the other side of the border due to security issues.

The chairman of the board, who is also the interior minister of the country, Mohsin Naqvi, wasn’t prepared to accept the hybrid model at the initial stage. Later, they decided to admit it after the solution came that none of these two sides would host each other in the next few events.

It meant that India won’t be hosting Pakistan for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is co-hosted by Sri Lanka, and the 2031 ODI World Cup, which is co-hosted by Bangladesh. All of these games will be scheduled in neutral venues.

The first major decision came after the former BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, took over the role of the ICC as their new chairman. This hybrid model, for all the tournaments until 2028, is expected to prevent any logjam ahead of the major tournaments over the next few years.

“This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).” The World body mentioned in a press release.

“It was also announced that the Pakistan Cricket Board has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.” The reports shed light.

India will play all of their games of the Champions Trophy 20245, outside Pakistan, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They will start their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh before the mouthwatering clash takes place between the two arch-rivals in Dubai. The Blue Brigade will end their group stage with the fixture against New Zealand.

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, was expected to make a trip to Pakistan for the captains’ meeting two days before the start of the event, but that seems to be very unlikely to happen. They were the runners-up of the last edition of the tournament, losing to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Kennington Oval in South London.