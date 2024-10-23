The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the new inclusions across formats of the game. This came on the back of the recent Test series between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru and the Multan Test match between England and Pakistan side.

The Indian wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, made a successful return in the format with his century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against Bangladesh. He extended the good touch in the second innings of the New Zealand Test, where he unfortunately got out for 99 in the second innings.

But the knock pushed him in the ICC Men’s Test batter rankings over team-mate and former captain Virat Kohli to gain three places and earn the sixth position on the latest rankings for the batters of the longest format.

The veteran England batter, Joe Root, has maintained a decent lead at the top of the Test batter rankings, with the trio Yashasvi Jaiswal (fourth), Kohli (equal eighth), and Rishabh Pant (sixth) being the three places to be inside the top ten for India.

Also Read: Massive Boost For England Lions As Dale Steyn Gets This Role During 2024 Trip To South Africa

The opening batter of the side, Ben Duckett, is on the verge of breaking inside the top ten after he moved up three places to equal the 11thplace of the list of ICC Test batters, with a knock of 114 runs in the first innings of the second Multan Test against Pakistan.

The middle order batter of the Green Brigade, Salman Ali Agha, has made it past 50 in three of the last four Test innings, and the 30-year-old is the highest-rated Test batter from the country, going over the former captain Babar Azam, who has dropped down to 19th in the ICC rankings.

Rachin Ravindra creamed a century against India in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test, which in the end became the difference between the two teams. The left-handed batter had progressed 36 places to earn the 18th spot in the rankings. Devon Conway has also gone up 12 spots to 36th after he missed out on a deserving century in the first innings of the Test.

Changes in ICC Men’s Test bowler rankings

The seam bowler Matt Henry has gone up two places to reach the ninth place in the career-high ICC rating. Henry picked up eight wickets during the drought-breaking victory for India in Bengaluru, while his teammate William O’Rourke is also rewarded for his seven scalps from the same game.

The left-arm spinner of the Pakistan side, Noman Ali, is re-instated at the 17th on the Test bowling rankings after he enjoyed 11 wickets across the two innings in the Multan Test against England, while his teammate, Sajid Khan, gains 22 places to move up a few places.

In the white-ball formats of the game, the Sri Lankan batting duo have made some progress. The opening batter, Pathum Nissanka, has moved up four places to reach the eighth mark, while the wicket-keeper batter of the side, Kusal Mendis, has earned the 12th position.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Angrily Refutes Reports Of Him Missing Mumbai’s Next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

Mahesh Theekshana, the off-spinner, has improved two rungs to jump to third on the updated ICC T20I rankings. The former captain of the side, Wanindu Hasaranga, has gained two places to move to the 18th on the list of the ODI bowlers.

Their ODI captain, Charith Asalanka, who played a fabulous knock to carry the Sri Lankan side over the line in the opening game of the three-match ODI series against West Indies in Kandy, has moved up two spots to reach the 12th position.