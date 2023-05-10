The much-anticipated ICC World Cup 2023 is reportedly set to begin on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue, which is the largest cricket stadium in the world, is also set to host the final, scheduled to take place on November 19.

In the first game of the competition, England and New Zealand will be up against each other in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup’s final. England won their first-ever World Cup by beating New Zealand in a thrilling final at the iconic Lord’s in 2019.

Hosts India, on the other hand, will begin their campaign against five-time champions Australia in Chennai, according to Cricbuzz. The report further stated that the BCCI is likely to announce the schedule after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL.

Usually, the schedule for the World Cup is announced almost one year before the tournament. However, the BCCI has delayed the announcement as they are still waiting for few permissions from the concerned authorities.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: India vs Pakistan to take place on October 15

In a big development, Pakistan have also agreed to tour India for the ICC World Cup 2023. Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to boycott the marquee event in India after the latter announced that they would not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup. However, the Men in Green are looking destined to arrive in India for the first time since 2016 for the tournament.

Talking about the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash, it is set to take place on October 15, which is a Sunday. The report also stated that the PCB had reservations over playing against India in Ahmedabad. Consequently, PCB chairman Najam Sethi visited the ICC office in Dubai over the last couple of days to express his concerns. The board, however, has agreed to play the final in Pakistan if their team makes it to the title-decider.

ICC World Cup 2023 venues:

As far as venues are concerned, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur and Mumbai are scheduled to host the games of the ICC World Cup 2023. Pakistan are set to play most of their games in the southern part of the country due to the region’s reputation of being a peaceful host.

Talking about the format of the tournament, there will be 45 league games, 2 semifinals and a final. Total 10 teams will take part in the tournament. In the league stage, each team will play nine games.

