Zaheer Abbas, former Pakistan captain, has stated that Team India should come to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, and if they refuse to do so, it won’t be good for cricket. The BCCI has stated that the decision to send the Indian team to Pakistan lies with the Indian government.

India has not toured Pakistan since Asia Cup 2008 and has played their ICC and ACC event matches at neutral venues. Even in Asia Cup 2023, which was hosted by Pakistan, the Indian team refused to go to Pakistan, and their matches, including the final, were played in Sri Lanka.

The Indian government and BCCI have cited security threats to the Indian team and its players if they visit Pakistan owing to the hostile relations between the two countries.

If they don’t want to come, I mean it’s no good for cricket: Zaheer Abbas

Zaheer Abbas stated that the rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the most gripping spectacles in sports, with fans all over the world tuning in whenever the two heavyweights face off.

Zaheer Abbas is concerned that without India’s participation, the Champions Trophy 2025 will lose its spark, claiming that nothing electrifies the cricketing globe like the India vs Pakistan encounter.

“I’m so sorry. But if they don’t want to come, I mean it’s no good for cricket. Because if India and Pakistan are playing nothing like it, then the world is watching all over the world because cricket is really a big thing over these two countries. Okay. Very, very big, and the whole world is watching all over the world wherever the Indians and Pakistanis are, and they must be watching this series,” Zaheer Abbas told Sports Tak.

The BCCI is apparently requesting the same facility for the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025, but the PCB is not prepared because this is Pakistan’s largest event in over a decade, and they have nearly completed preparations for the huge event.

Rajiv Shukla, BCCI VP, remains non-committal over India going to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy

Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Vice President, recently repeated the board’s earlier stance on touring Pakistan. He stated that no formal decision has been made regarding bringing the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Furthermore, Shukla stated that the BCCI always seeks Indian government consent before embarking on abroad tours and will follow official guidelines. He also mentioned that the ICC has not set the BCCI a timetable to decide on Pakistan’s visit.

Rajiv Shukla had said in Kanpur recently: “No decision has been taken on it. But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek permission from the government. It’s up to the government to decide whether or not our team should go to any country. Whatever the government decides, we will abide by it. The ICC has not given the BCCI any deadline to make a decision on India’s stance regarding visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.”

The Champions Trophy 2025 will feature 8 teams and will be played from 9 February to 9 March 2025 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

