Fast bowler Ihsanullah has disregarded his father, Abdul Naseer’s concerns about the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not providing proper facilities to his son who is rehabbing in Swat Valley.

Ihsanullah has been dealing with an elbow problem for more than a year, during which time he had surgery and a follow-up check-up in England. However, a PCB committee expressed worry over his treatment and advised a lengthy rehabilitation period.

In response, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi ordered thorough care for Ihsanullah, deciding to rehabilitate him in his homeland of Swat.

Abdul Naseer expressed concerns about the inadequate facilities in Swat, emphasizing that his son is not receiving the necessary care.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he stated: “My son is not being well cared for in Swat. He should be rehabilitated at the NCA because there are no facilities in Swat, and the best doctors are not available. To save my son’s career, call him to the NCA so his treatment can be completed and he can play. We are grateful to Mohsin Naqvi, but my son’s career is at stake due to the lack of facilities in Swat.”

Supporting this appeal, Malik Nasir, Ihsanullah’s coach in Lahore, emphasized the risks to the young pacer’s career.

“Like other injured players, Ihsanullah should be rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The PCB has provided excellent accommodation for injured players in a local hotel, but as the fastest bowler in Pakistan, Ihsanullah’s career is currently at stake. The PCB is requested to take necessary actions to safeguard Ihsanullah’s career and ensure he receives the best possible care and rehabilitation,” Malik said.

In a December 2023 interview with Cricket Pakistan, the right-arm pacer detailed the cause of his injuries and recounted the terrible occurrence that transpired during the home series against New Zealand. Ihsanullah has not played any cricket since then and is still awaiting regaining his full fitness.

“My rehab in Swat is going well”- Ihsanullah denies his father’s claims

Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah has addressed concerns over his rehabilitation procedure in Swat, stating that his recovery from an elbow injury is going well, despite recent accusations to the contrary.

In a recent statement, Ihsanullah dismissed these fears, assuring his fans and the cricketing community that his recovery in Swat is on track.

“My rehab in Swat is going well, and I am confident of making a comeback soon. The bend in my elbow and the angle of my straight arm are improving significantly. However, a report surfaced in the media claiming that my rehab isn’t going well. I urge the PCB to allow me to continue my rehab in Swat, as the recovery here is on the right track,” the pacer said.

The Pak pacer has played 1 ODI and 4 T20Is for Pakistan, taking a total of 6 wickets.

Also Read: Tanvir Ahmed Accuses Waqar Younis Of Destroying Pakistan Cricket

