IND vs WI: Brandon King Flew Under The Radar And Hurt India – Robin Uthappa Lauds West Indies Opener For Brilliant Knock In The Final Game

Former Indian Cricketer Robin Uthappa hailed the West Indies opener, Brandon King for his brilliant knock against the Indian team in the series decider on Sunday. The Right-handed opener stood tall in the crunch game for the West Indies scoring 85 runs from 55 balls to finish the game and help their side win a series against 17 long years.

West Indies batters showed a lot of intent to win the game, as Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran went all guns blazing against the Indian bowlers to chase down the target within 18 overs to register memorable win series against India in Florida.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Robin Uthappa heaped praise on the West Indies for the comfortable victory in the final game to win the series 3-2 on home soil and lauded their opener Brandon King for his match-winning knock against India and feels that the Hardik Pandya-led side is more focused on their star batter Nicholas Pooran, as the opener took the Indian team by surprise on the final game.

“Comprehensive victory from West Indies. They started well with the bat and continued to score in the same run-rate,” he added.

“Kudos to West Indies and especially Brandon King. Started a little slow with the bat and as he played more balls he grew into the game. With teams focusing a lot of their energy on Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King flew under the radar and hurt India,” Robin Uthappa said.

Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran formed 107 runs for the second wicket after losing Kyle Mayers in the second over of the game. The West Indies wicket-keeper batter was awarded the Man of the Series award for his impressive performance in the 5-match series.

Tilak Varma Goes In There With A Positive Mindset To Counter-punch – Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa lauded the Left-handed youngster Tilak Varma for his presence of mind in the game and praised him for putting pressure back on the opponents, whenever he gets the opportunity to bat, and hailed him for his gameplay against the West Indies spinners in the middle overs.

“What I love about Tilak Varma is that he exercises his presence of mind exceptionally. He goes out there, he knows that he wants to put pressure back on the opposition. He goes in there with a positive mindset to counter-punch and gets the game even Stevens,” Robin Uthappa added.