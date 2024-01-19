IND vs AFG: Amir Mohammad Makes A Huge Prediction About Rinku Singh, A Potential Indian Finisher

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes that young Indian finisher Rinku Singh has the potential to be India’s next Yuvraj Singh after consistently performing well for the country in the shorter format of the game. Since his debut, the left-handed finisher has established himself as a reliable finisher for India, making numerous memorable contributions to the team.

Rinku Singh has been an excellent addition to the Indian cricket team. The southpaw has been remarkably consistent, as evidenced by his average of 89 in 15 T20Is for India at a high strike rate. The 26-year-old was considered a potential finisher for India, but his brilliance in the third T20I against Afghanistan alongside Rohit Sharma demonstrated that he is also capable of playing extended innings for the team.

India were in deep trouble against Afghanistan, leaving the Men in Blue reeling at 22-4 in the third T20I. Rinku Singh along with Rohit Sharma, resurrected India’s innings before annihilating Afghan bowlers. The Indian captain went on to score an unbeaten 121, and Rinku remained unbeaten on 69 in 39 balls as India posted a massive 212-4. The inning has further improved Rinku’s position in the Indian T20I team.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes that Rinku Singh can be the next Yuvraj Singh for India following his impressive performance against Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series.

rinku singh can be next yuvraj singh for india any thoughts 🤔🤔🤔?#india vs Afghanistan 🇦🇫 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 17, 2024

Rinku Singh has shown sufficient serenity and adaptability in competitive conditions. The left-handed finisher has become an overnight sensation for Team India, courtesy of his strong start in international cricket’s shortest format. In 15 T20I games, the southpaw has 356 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 176.24 and an average of 89.0.

The 26-year-old garnered attention in the IPL 2023 after playing several game-changing innings for Kolkata Knight Riders. In a watershed moment in his career, he smashed Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal for five sixes in the final over, propelling KKR to an exciting triumph.

Rinku had an outstanding season, scoring 474 runs in 14 games with an average of 59. His IPL performance paved the way for his India selection, and he took advantage of the opportunity, scoring several match-winning runs for the team.

Rinku Singh has been a regular performer for the Indian team, scoring crucial runs at the latter end of the innings in every encounter.

The left-handed finisher has given his team much-needed momentum in the last overs and finished the chase against formidable bowling attacks in the IPL and international cricket. The 26-year-old is likely to be a key player for the side in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.