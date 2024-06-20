Afghanistan and India will be locking horns against each other in the 43rd game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday (June 20) at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

It will be the third Super 8s game of the competition and first for both India and Afghanistan. Earlier this week, South Africa beat USA while England got the better of West Indies in the first two Super 8s game of the competition. India and Afghanistan will now be looking to start their campaign on a winning note as well. India are yet to lose a game in the competition while Afghanistan have lost one.

India won three of their four group games against Ireland, Pakistan and USA before the last game against Canada was abandoned due to wet outfield. On the other hand, Afghanistan registered thumping wins over the likes of Uganda, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea before suffering a crushing 104-run loss against West Indies in their previous game.

India will be starting the game as favourites but will be looking to guard against any complacency. Afghanistan do have a reputation of being giant killers and they have the players who can make lives difficult for the opposition. When Afghanistan visited India earlier this year for a three-match T20I series, they had given India a run for their money in their own backyard and will be fancying their chances of causing an upset at a neutral location.

IND vs AFG: Match info:

Article Title IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India & Afghanistan Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 20-June-24 Category IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Stadium Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

India Playing XI for today’s match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan Playing XI for today’s match:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

IND vs AFG: Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Hazratullah Zazai

IND vs AFG Head-to-Head stats:

India have a hundred percent record against Afghanistan in T20Is. Of the 8 games between the two teams, India have won 7 while one game ended in no result.

Date Ground Result 01/05/2010 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium India won by 7 wickets 19/09/2012 R Premadasa Stadium India won by 23 runs 03/11/2021 Sheikh Zayed Stadium India won by 66 runs 08/09/2022 Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 101 runs 07/10/2023 Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field No Result 11/01/2024 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium India won by 6 wickets 14/01/2024 Holkar Cricket Stadium India won by 6 wickets 17/01/2024 M Chinnaswamy Stadium India won in super over after scores were tied

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Jasprit Bumrah:

Jasprit Bumrah is in brilliant form at the moment. The right-arm pacer enjoyed a stunning campaign in the IPL and has carried the same form in the T20 World Cup as well. Of the 3 games that India have played so far, Bumrah has been adjudged the Player of the Match in two of them. The onus will be on the India pace spearhead to ensure Afghanistan’s batters do not pile up a big total.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the top performers with the bat in the T20 World Cup. Only two batters have scored more runs than him in the ongoing tournament. In 4 games so far, the Afghan opener has scored 167 runs with the help of two fifties. With form on his side, he will be looking to make an impact against India as well.

Top picks:

Fazalhaq Farooqi:

Fazalhaq Farooqi can play a decisive role in the game. With India’s openers – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – struggling with their form at the moment, the in-form pacer will be licking his lips. Both Kohli and Rohit have also struggled against left-arm pacers and it would give Farooqi more confidence. The Afghan pace spearhead is in good form as well and has picked up 12 wickets so far.

Suryakumar Yadav:

In Suryakumar Yadav, India have a batsman who can change the course of the game in a matter of few overs. The right-handed batsman had a tough start to the tournament but bounced back with a match-winning fifty in his last outing against USA. The world number one T20 batsman will be eyeing a good outing against Afghanistan too.

IND vs AFG Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Ibrahim Zadran, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

Allrounder: Azmatullah Omarzai, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs AFG Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Gulbadin Naib, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

Allrounder: Azmatullah Omarzai, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AFG: Match prediction

India will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat Afghanistan.