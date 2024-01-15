sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

IND vs AFG: He Doesn’t Play Such Shots – Aakash Chopra Slams Rohit Sharma For His Reckless Shot Selection In 2nd T20I

Avinash T
Jan 15, 2024 at 3:24 PM

IND vs AFG: He Doesn&#8217;t Play Such Shots &#8211; Aakash Chopra Slams Rohit Sharma For His Reckless Shot Selection In 2nd T20I

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra lambasted Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his poor shot selection in the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday. The 36-year-old was dismissed for the second time without a single run in the series.

Coming back T20I after 14 months, Rohit Sharma was run out at the striker’s end during the first T20I due to a nasty mix-up with Shubman Gill. Even in the second T20I, the Indian captain’s luck did not change. After India was asked to chase 173, Rohit tried to take on the bowlers immediately away but failed horribly as Fazalhaq Farooqi cleaned him up for a duck in the opening over.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra believes it was extremely surprising to see Rohit Sharma get out in that manner, as the veteran batter appeared reckless in his approach against Afghanistan in the second T20I and asserted that the shot selection was definitely his mistake.

The former Indian Cricketer stated that the team may require him to be at his absolute best heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“It was extremely surprising the way Rohit got out. He was playing just his first ball. He doesn’t play such shots. The ball went and hit his stumps. He got run out in the last match and was bowled for zero in this match. He hasn’t scored a single run in this series thus far,” Aakash Chopra said.

Rohit Sharma’s second duck in a row came after he was run out for 0 (2) in the previous match due to a miscommunication with Shubman Gill. There was some dispute about Rohit’s role in the team and the Indian Captain would be keen on regaining his form in T20 Format going forward.

Rohit Sharma Will Have To Be In Form In The IPL – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra asserted that the shot selection was definitely his mistake and stated that the team may require him to be at his absolute best going into the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup approaching, as Rohit would look to get back on track as soon as possible.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“Run-out was not his mistake but the shot selection definitely was. There is no doubt about Rohit Sharma’s form and ability. However, he will have to be in form in the IPL and I feel he will bat like this only. We need 38-40, the runs he was scoring in the ODI World Cup, from his bat,” Aakash Chopra added.

Prior to the current series, his last T20I appearance for Team India was in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal loss to England. The series was also Rohit Sharma’s first limited-overs assignment since the ODI World Cup last year, where he had a spectacular season but could not carry on his form into the shorter format of the game.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Afghanistan national cricket team

IND vs AFG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

