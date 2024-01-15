sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs AFG: Jitesh Sharma Will Have To Be Mindful That It’s Going To Be Difficult – Aakash Chopra Warns Indian Wicket-keeper About His Place In World Cup Squad

All

Cricket News

IND vs AFG: Jitesh Sharma Will Have To Be Mindful That It’s Going To Be Difficult – Aakash Chopra Warns Indian Wicket-keeper About His Place In World Cup Squad

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 15, 2024 at 4:12 PM

IND vs AFG: Jitesh Sharma Will Have To Be Mindful That It&#8217;s Going To Be Difficult &#8211; Aakash Chopra Warns Indian Wicket-keeper About His Place In World Cup Squad

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that Jitesh Sharma may miss out on his spot in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad if KL Rahul returns and the selectors choose just one wicketkeeper-batsman for the marquee event in the West Indies and the USA

The Indian Wicket-keeper batter was dismissed for a duck in India’s six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second T20I at Indore on Sunday. Although the Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter scored a quick-fire 31-run knock in the first T20I but gave up his wicket before the hosts crossed the line in Mohali.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra feels that in-form Shivam Dube might beat Jitesh Sharma to a berth in India’s T20 World Cup squad if the Men in Blue choose KL Rahul as their sole keeper as he could also face tough competitions from Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“Jitesh gave away his wicket. Jitesh will have to be mindful that it’s going to be difficult going forward because his race will be with KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan – maybe not, but Dhruv Jurel, who has now come in the Test team as well.

“It’s going to be an amazing race in the first half of the IPL. In the end, it could be a shoot-out between Jitesh and Shivam Dube. I know they are not for the same role, but if KL Rahul comes as a wicketkeeper, the Indian team might consider going with just one keeper because they can’t leave Shivam Dube out,” Aakash Chopra said.

Jitesh Sharma has impressed everyone with his hard-hitting batting and finishing abilities and has also been impressed with his work behind the stumps for Punjab Kings and Vidarbha. He made his international debut against Nepal during the 2022 Asian Games held in Hangzhou but could not find consistency at the highest level.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Has Given A Sweet Headache To The Indian Team – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra commended Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his aggressive knock and expects the Rajasthan Royals opener to bat at the top of the order for India in the T20 World Cup if he does well in the IPL 2024.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is praiseworthy. He is outstanding. He is fearless and carefree. He is not reckless or careless but extremely attacking, and attacks with great confidence, that if he hits, it will go out of the ground only”.

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits: Twitter

“This guy will definitely go to the West Indies. He has given a sweet headache to the Indian team. You will have to get him to open. You cannot touch him. A half-decent IPL and he is opening for India in the World Cup,” Aakash Chopra added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will likely battle alongside Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad for a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad but the left-handed opener has done exceedingly well for the team in the shorter format of the game.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Afghanistan national cricket team

IND vs AFG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Jitesh Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related Article
IND vs AFG: Jitesh Sharma Will Have To Be Mindful That It&#8217;s Going To Be Difficult &#8211; Aakash Chopra Warns Indian Wicket-keeper About His Place In World Cup Squad
IND vs AFG: Jitesh Sharma Will Have To Be Mindful That It’s Going To Be Difficult – Aakash Chopra Warns Indian Wicket-keeper About His Place In World Cup Squad

Jan 15, 2024, 4:12 PM

IND vs AFG: They&#8217;ve Had A Great Couple Of Years &#8211; Rohit Sharma Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shivam Dube For Their Match-Winning Knock
IND vs AFG: They’ve Had A Great Couple Of Years – Rohit Sharma Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shivam Dube For Their Match-Winning Knock

Jan 15, 2024, 1:20 PM

IND vs AFG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Has Gone Beyond Shubman Gill, Now You Will Not Be Able To Touch Him &#8211; Aakash Chopra On India Opener For 2024 T20 World Cup
IND vs AFG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Has Gone Beyond Shubman Gill, Now You Will Not Be Able To Touch Him – Aakash Chopra On India Opener For 2024 T20 World Cup

Jan 15, 2024, 10:44 AM

SA vs IND: This Tour Has Been A Learning Experience And Would Strive To Improve During The Next Series &#8211; Yashasvi Jaiswal
SA vs IND: This Tour Has Been A Learning Experience And Would Strive To Improve During The Next Series – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jan 5, 2024, 4:25 PM

Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal&#8217;s Stunning Diving Catch As Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Aiden Markram
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Stunning Diving Catch As Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Aiden Markram

Jan 3, 2024, 2:27 PM

SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills
SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills

Dec 11, 2023, 3:29 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy