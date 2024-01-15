IND vs AFG: Jitesh Sharma Will Have To Be Mindful That It’s Going To Be Difficult – Aakash Chopra Warns Indian Wicket-keeper About His Place In World Cup Squad

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that Jitesh Sharma may miss out on his spot in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad if KL Rahul returns and the selectors choose just one wicketkeeper-batsman for the marquee event in the West Indies and the USA

The Indian Wicket-keeper batter was dismissed for a duck in India’s six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second T20I at Indore on Sunday. Although the Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter scored a quick-fire 31-run knock in the first T20I but gave up his wicket before the hosts crossed the line in Mohali.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra feels that in-form Shivam Dube might beat Jitesh Sharma to a berth in India’s T20 World Cup squad if the Men in Blue choose KL Rahul as their sole keeper as he could also face tough competitions from Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

“Jitesh gave away his wicket. Jitesh will have to be mindful that it’s going to be difficult going forward because his race will be with KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan – maybe not, but Dhruv Jurel, who has now come in the Test team as well.

“It’s going to be an amazing race in the first half of the IPL. In the end, it could be a shoot-out between Jitesh and Shivam Dube. I know they are not for the same role, but if KL Rahul comes as a wicketkeeper, the Indian team might consider going with just one keeper because they can’t leave Shivam Dube out,” Aakash Chopra said.

Jitesh Sharma has impressed everyone with his hard-hitting batting and finishing abilities and has also been impressed with his work behind the stumps for Punjab Kings and Vidarbha. He made his international debut against Nepal during the 2022 Asian Games held in Hangzhou but could not find consistency at the highest level.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Has Given A Sweet Headache To The Indian Team – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra commended Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his aggressive knock and expects the Rajasthan Royals opener to bat at the top of the order for India in the T20 World Cup if he does well in the IPL 2024.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is praiseworthy. He is outstanding. He is fearless and carefree. He is not reckless or careless but extremely attacking, and attacks with great confidence, that if he hits, it will go out of the ground only”.

“This guy will definitely go to the West Indies. He has given a sweet headache to the Indian team. You will have to get him to open. You cannot touch him. A half-decent IPL and he is opening for India in the World Cup,” Aakash Chopra added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will likely battle alongside Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad for a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad but the left-handed opener has done exceedingly well for the team in the shorter format of the game.