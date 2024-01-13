IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Are The Heartbeat Of Indian Cricket – Aakash Chopra Backs Indian Veterans To Open Batting In T20 Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra agreed with the views of Parthiv Patel that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should open for India in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The experienced batting duo is likely to make it into the India squad for the marquee event in the West Indies and the USA.

The decision to open the innings with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be based on the Indian batting maestro’s readiness to open the batting and the team balance. However, the Ace batter starting the batting with the Indian captain could just turn things around for the team going into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In a video posted to his YouTube account, Aakash Chopra said Parthiv Patel’s suggestion of Rohit and Kohli opening for India in T20Is was a solid one, comparing them to Ronaldo and Messi.

“Parthiv Patel said a very good thing. He said Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) should open. I said it’s not a bad idea. They should open because you want Virat to play in the powerplay.”

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should play the first six overs. They are the heart and heartbeat of Indian cricket. It’s like Ronaldo and Messi playing together – what can be better than that? From that standpoint, I liked it a lot, do it,” Aakash Chopra said.

A report suggests that Virat Kohli could partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. A crucial reason could be his ability to choose gaps and hit boundaries at whim in the powerplay.

The 35-year-old’s lone T20I century came while opening the batting against Afghanistan, making him a perfect partner for Rohit Sharma at the top.

Then Who Will Keep Wickets? – Aakash Chopra On India’s Wicket-keeping Conundrum

Aakash Chopra suggested that Virat Kohli opening the batting will allow the Indian 360-degree batter Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No. 3 and that if Kohli does not open, the Men in Blue will struggle to include a wicketkeeper-batsman in the playing 11.

“If that happens, you will be able to play Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) at No. 3, or else you won’t be able to play Surya at No. 3 because Virat Kohli will play at No. 3.”

“Let’s assume you get Yashasvi (Jaiswal) to open. Then Kohli at No. 3, Surya at No. 4, Rinku (Singh) at No. 5, and Hardik (Pandya) at No. 6. Then who will keep wickets? So you are stuck. So you will ask Rohit and Kohli to open. I am with Parthiv Patel. I liked what he said,” Aakash Chopra added.

With Shubman Gill far more experienced and Yashasvi Jaiswal probably out injured for the second T20 against Afghanistan in a row, putting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as openers makes more sense to allow as many middle-order batters to play.