IND vs AFG: There Will Definitely Be Some Plans For Them – Jonathan Trott Opens Up On Afghanistan’s Plans To Stop Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott embraces the challenges of his team playing against the experienced Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the upcoming T20I series and is confident in his team’s IPL experience in developing a successful approach against the mighty Indian team on their home soil.

Team India will play their final T20 series, three home games against Afghanistan, less than six months before the T20 World Cup starts. Major India squad changes include the return of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will compete in the format for the first time since the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Jonathan Trott heaped praise on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their brilliance over the years, underlining their enormous contributions to the game and stating that the Indian team is intrinsically powerful, and the return of players such as Rohit and Virat only strengthens their abilities.

“Any side that India selects is strong. Add to it the likes of Rohit and Virat and they have been world-class players for a while. We are fortunate enough to have players who have played quite a lot of cricket against them in the IPL. The other guys have watched them on TV, so there will definitely be some plans for them. It’s about executing those plans and making sure that on the day we are ready to do that,” Jonathan Trott said

Jonathan Trott would be banking on his guys’ IPL experience to help them strategize against these seasoned batters. The Afghanistan coach pointed out that several Afghan cricketers have had the opportunity to play with or against Rohit and Virat in the IPL, which has given them great insights into their playing styles.

Based on their strong performances in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, Sharma and Kohli’s inclusion does not appear to be a big bone of contention. However, the thought of several young people being fired as a result of this makes the decision difficult.

After a year, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were selected for the T20I team. The two have not played a Twenty20 International since India’s semi-final loss to England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. It appeared that India had entered a period of transition, with new and dynamic players finding their way on the team. However, the Indian veteran might get a last chance in the 2024 T20 World Cup.