IND vs AFG: You Can’t Think About The T20 World Cup From Now – Axar Patel Opens Up On His Place In India’s Squad For The 2024 T20 World Cup

Left-handed Indian all-rounder Axar Patel revealed that he is not trying to secure a position in the Indian team for the 2024 T20 World Cup squad and believes that such thoughts are premature with the showpiece event still a few months away.

The 29-year-old was a brilliant bowler for India in the first Twenty20 International against Afghanistan, under tough conditions. The left-handed all-rounder claimed the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah at 2/23 in four overs, to restrict Afghanistan to 158/5.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, When asked about the fight for T20 World Cup berths, Axar Patel said that he isn’t looking too far ahead and wants to focus on performing a five-match Test series against England followed by the Indian Premier League. When asked about controlling workloads, the left-arm spinner stated that it is important to have the right mindset.

“There is competition, but it depends on how you take it. It is important to focus on the process. You can’t think about the T20 World Cup from now since there are five Tests against England, followed by the IPL. So, there’s some time left for the T20 World Cup.

“Playing continuously has its challenges, but we do get breaks. Mindset is the key, and you cannot be too conscious,” Axar Patel said.

Axar Patel was picked in the Indian ODI World Cup squad ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal due to his consistent performance in the last two years but was unfortunate to be ruled out of the event after suffering an injury during the Asia Cup 2023 and would be keen on keeping him fit heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As A Bowler, You Can’t Do Much On This Pitch – Axar Patel

Axar Patel admitted that he did not receive much support from the surface in Mohali and that the difficult circumstances did not make things easier for him in the 1st T20 International against Afghanistan.

“There was no help from the pitch, the weather was also very harsh. My aim was to stick to my strength and wait for the batters to go after me. I bowled a tight line and got the wickets as the batters took a chance. As a bowler, you can’t do much on this pitch,” Axar Patel added.

Afghanistan set India a target of 159 runs in the first T20I, thanks to a quick-fire performance from experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

In reply, Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma were India’s heroes, chasing down the score with six wickets and 15 balls left. With this victory, India leads the three-match T20I series 1-0 and will face Afghanistan in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.