Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

IND vs AUS: Australia’s Squad For ODI Series Against India Revealed; Pat Cummins To Captain

Jatin

Sep 17, 2023 at 2:37 PM

IND vs AUS: Australia’s Squad For ODI Series Against India Revealed; Pat Cummins To Captain

The Australian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India was announced on September 17, 2023. This series will be the last bilateral assignment for both teams before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 in India.

The Australian team is in South Africa where they first faced off in a three-match T20I series which the Mitchell Marsh-led side won by 3-0. The five-match ODI series between the two sides is currently leveled at 1-1, thanks to the stupendous encounter in Centurion.

South Africa has batted first in Centurion and posted a mammoth 416/5 with Heinrich Klaasen hammering 174 in 83 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes to his name. He added more than 200 unbeaten runs with David Miller, who made 82* in 45 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes, with South Africa making 173 runs in the last 10 overs, a world record.

Australia couldn’t chase down the total and managed 252 in 34.5 overs with Alex Carey top-scoring with 99, while Travis Head fractured his hand after being hit.

Pat Cummins Returns As Captain For India ODI Tour; Steve Smith And Mitchell Starc Also Named

Meanwhile, Australia will then travel to India from South Africa for a three-ODI series. The three matches will be played on September 22 in Mohali, September 24 in Indore, and September 27 in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Pat Cummins is back to captain Australia on the tour of India. Along with him, Steve Smith is also named in the squad. Both of these players had missed the South Africa tour after sustaining wrist injuries during the Ashes 2023.

Marnus Labuschagne has also been named in the squad along with Glenn Maxwell, another player who is injured. David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Micthell Marsh, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, and Matt Short are the batters and all-rounders on the team.

Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha are the two spinners, while Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Spencer Johnson are the pacers included.

Australian ODI squad vs. India: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (WK), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don’t Spread Negativity – Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight

Tagged:

Australia

IND vs AUS

India

Pat Cummins

