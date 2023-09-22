IND vs AUS: He Can Take A Couple Of Wickets At The Death – Pat Cummins On The Idea Of Bowling Adam Zampa In End Overs

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that he might use their primary spinner Adam Zampa as a specialist death bowler against India in the forthcoming ODI series starting in Mohali. Cummins will return to lead the side against India after missing out on the entire series against Proteas due to a wrist injury.

Adam Zampa is one of the best leg-spinners in limited-overs cricket at present. Zampa put the brakes on the run flow and provided breakthroughs for the Aussies in white-ball cricket, as he can be a dangerous bowler to play in the sub-continental conditions which usually has some assistance for the spinners.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against India, Pat Cummins backs Adam Zampa to come good against India and said he might Zampa utilize his death overs and that he may have a few extra overs available to him later in the innings and added that they would rotate the players in the series to keep them fresh ahead of the opening game against India in Chennai.

“Zamps, he’s effective at not only keeping the run rate down but he can take a couple of wickets at the death, which is really important as well and sometimes it’s a bit harder for pace bowlers to do that, I wouldn’t be surprised if we keep two, three or four overs up our sleeve with him.”

“We want to strike a balance between getting used to these conditions, hopefully winning some games, but also we don’t want to get to that first game (of the World Cup against India on October 8) and already be cooked,” Pat Cummins said.

The Australian team is on a roll in recent ICC trophies winning the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai and defeating mighty India in the recently concluded World Test Championship final in Kennington, Oval and they will look to prepare themselves against India heading into the marquee event in the country.

Hopefully, We Get Some Answers Over The Next Few Games – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins said that the team will look to have a balanced combination going into the ODI World Cup, as they will have not the services of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc for the opening game against India in a three-match series against Australia.

“Hopefully we get some answers over the next few games,” Pat Cummins added.

Glenn Maxwell will be a key player for Australia in the ODI World Cup later this year in India, as he is one of the quickest-scoring batters alongside an off-spin bowling option and Mitchell Starc is a bowler, who can dismantle the top order if there is a little help from the pitch. The Left arm pacer bowls mostly in the higher 140s and can be a dangerous bowler against any team on his given day.