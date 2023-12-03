IND vs AUS: He Has Been Doing It Consistently… – S Sreesanth Compares Young Indian Finisher To The Great Muhammad Ali

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

IND vs AUS: He Has Been Doing It Consistently… – S Sreesanth Compares Young Indian Finisher To The Great Muhammad Ali

Avinash T
Dec 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM

IND vs AUS: He Has Been Doing It Consistently&#8230; &#8211; S Sreesanth Compares Young Indian Finisher To The Great Muhammad Ali

Former Indian World Cup winner S Sreesanth praised young Indian finisher Rinku Singh for his audacious batting style in the game’s shorter format of the game, drawing comparisons between him and the legendary Muhammad Ali—arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Rinku Singh has been an integral member of the lower-middle order since his debut for the team in T20 cricket, as he played a few brilliant knocks under pressure to guide the Men in Blue to victory against quality opponents.

The southpaw will play in the T20I series during the next trip to South Africa because of his easy transition into the Team India lineup.

Ahead of India’s final game against Australia, S Sreesanth lauded Rinku Singh for his self-assurance and consistency in the game, saying that it has enabled him to perform well under pressure for his team and believes that he doesn’t get carried away, reserving rich praise of comparing with the legendary Muhammad Ali.

S Sreesanth
“I love Rinku Singh’s confidence. He has been doing it consistently for every team he plays, whether it’s club cricket, whether it’s team cricket, whether it’s a franchise. He doesn’t care, doesn’t get carried away, but he speaks his heart out, and that’s Muhammad Ali for me,” S Sreesanth said.

The left-handed finisher was a consistent performer for his side performing in every match to score vital runs in the backend of the innings. He provided his side the much-needed momentum in the final overs and completed the chase for his team against the formidable bowling attacks in IPL and International cricket. The youngster would be keen to continue his fine form going forward.

Australia Just Outplayed Us And They Played The Australian Way – S Sreesanth

Regarding India’s World Cup defeat to Australia, S Sreesanth expressed his opinion that the Pat Cummins-led team was simply too strong for India to handle in the championship match. He also felt that India was unable to reach a high score in the match and praised Australia’s fielding in the match, which enabled them to limit India to a subpar total.

Australia Cricket Team
“I’ll be honest. Australia just outplayed us. Australia played the Australian way. Target, which should have been 280 to 290, Australian fielders held it to 240. It was Warner, Labuschagne, Smith who saved those 40 to 50 runs that changed the whole scenario of the game,” S Sreesanth added.

Despite playing his heart out throughout the tournament, the Men in Blue fell short in the high-octane match against Australia at Ahmedabad. The Indian team under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma played a dominating brand of cricket in the entire event, but was unable to perform in the marquee final,

SA vs IND: We Don&#8217;t Have Those Corporate Skills, But We Know How To Put The Hard Yards &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Shares His Opinion On Indian Coaches
SA vs IND: We Don’t Have Those Corporate Skills, But We Know How To Put The Hard Yards – Gautam Gambhir Shares His Opinion On Indian Coaches

Dec 3, 2023, 2:15 PM

Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Cricketer
Italian Footballer Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Cricketer

Dec 3, 2023, 1:32 PM

SA vs IND: The Eye Contact With The Opposition And Being A Bit Verbal With Everyone &#8211; AB de Villiers Opens Up On His Expectation From Virat Kohli In South Africa Series
SA vs IND: The Eye Contact With The Opposition And Being A Bit Verbal With Everyone – AB de Villiers Opens Up On His Expectation From Virat Kohli In South Africa Series

Dec 3, 2023, 1:15 PM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup &#8211; Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup – Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event

Dec 2, 2023, 2:08 PM

SA vs IND: Mohammed Shami Consults Sports Orthopaedic In Mumbai For Ankle Issue
SA vs IND: Mohammed Shami Consults Sports Orthopaedic In Mumbai For Ankle Issue

Dec 2, 2023, 1:26 PM

