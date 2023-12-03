IND vs AUS: He Has Been Doing It Consistently… – S Sreesanth Compares Young Indian Finisher To The Great Muhammad Ali

Former Indian World Cup winner S Sreesanth praised young Indian finisher Rinku Singh for his audacious batting style in the game’s shorter format of the game, drawing comparisons between him and the legendary Muhammad Ali—arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Rinku Singh has been an integral member of the lower-middle order since his debut for the team in T20 cricket, as he played a few brilliant knocks under pressure to guide the Men in Blue to victory against quality opponents.

The southpaw will play in the T20I series during the next trip to South Africa because of his easy transition into the Team India lineup.

Ahead of India’s final game against Australia, S Sreesanth lauded Rinku Singh for his self-assurance and consistency in the game, saying that it has enabled him to perform well under pressure for his team and believes that he doesn’t get carried away, reserving rich praise of comparing with the legendary Muhammad Ali.

“I love Rinku Singh’s confidence. He has been doing it consistently for every team he plays, whether it’s club cricket, whether it’s team cricket, whether it’s a franchise. He doesn’t care, doesn’t get carried away, but he speaks his heart out, and that’s Muhammad Ali for me,” S Sreesanth said.

The left-handed finisher was a consistent performer for his side performing in every match to score vital runs in the backend of the innings. He provided his side the much-needed momentum in the final overs and completed the chase for his team against the formidable bowling attacks in IPL and International cricket. The youngster would be keen to continue his fine form going forward.

Australia Just Outplayed Us And They Played The Australian Way – S Sreesanth

Regarding India’s World Cup defeat to Australia, S Sreesanth expressed his opinion that the Pat Cummins-led team was simply too strong for India to handle in the championship match. He also felt that India was unable to reach a high score in the match and praised Australia’s fielding in the match, which enabled them to limit India to a subpar total.

“I’ll be honest. Australia just outplayed us. Australia played the Australian way. Target, which should have been 280 to 290, Australian fielders held it to 240. It was Warner, Labuschagne, Smith who saved those 40 to 50 runs that changed the whole scenario of the game,” S Sreesanth added.

Despite playing his heart out throughout the tournament, the Men in Blue fell short in the high-octane match against Australia at Ahmedabad. The Indian team under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma played a dominating brand of cricket in the entire event, but was unable to perform in the marquee final,