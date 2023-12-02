IND vs AUS: He Was Given Different Roles In Different Positions – Aakash Chopra Lauds Rinku Singh For His Versatility In Batting

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra hailed young Indian finisher Rinku Singh for his brilliant batting in the ongoing five-match T20 series against Australia and believes that this series would be remembered for his heroics in the batting.

Rinku Singh was excellent at the bat once again in the fourth Twenty20 International against Australia. The left-handed batsman scored a counter-attacking knock of 46 runs off only 29 balls, hitting two sixes and four boundaries along the way. Rinku came into the bat when India was at 63/3 and helped the Men in Blue reach 174/9 in their 20 overs.

Speaking in the video shared on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra believes that the ongoing series against Australia would be remembered for Rinku Singh’s impressive batting. He feels that Singh has the versatility to bat at any position for the Indian team, and he felt that the on-field umpire made a mistake by giving Rinku out leg-before-wicket when the ball was barely clipping the leg stump.

“This series will be remembered for Rinku. He was given different roles in different positions, and he fulfilled them. He was very good. You can get him to bat anywhere. Here he got to bat in the ninth over. The six he hit with a reverse sweep was an exceptional hit.”

“He played till the end, got out in the 20th over. I feel he wasn’t out. The umpire shouldn’t have given it. Benefit of doubt goes to the batter, not to the umpire,” Aakash Chopra said.

The left-handed batsman has been an integral member of the lower-middle order in the few games he has played since India’s tour to Ireland. Rinku Singh will play in the T20I series during the next trip to South Africa because of his easy transition into the Team India lineup.

It Was An Important Match For Jitesh Sharma – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Indian wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma for utilizing the opportunity to score runs for the team in the provided opportunity, where he played some outstanding shots down the ground. The 30-year-old finally played his first international match for India outside of the Asian Games after a lengthy wait.

“Jitesh played well. It was an important match for him because he doesn’t get too many opportunities. He played good shots straight down the ground,” Aakash Chopra added.

After putting up a number of outstanding shows for Vidarbha, Jitesh lit up the IPL stage in 2022 and 2023. In the men’s cricket tournament at the Asian Games, he made his debut for India, showcasing his ability, and would be keen to continue their fine form going forward.