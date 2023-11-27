IND vs AUS: He Is Fearless And Upgraded Version Of Virender Sehwag – Yashasvi Jaiswal Childhood Coach Jwala Singh

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

IND vs AUS: He Is Fearless And Upgraded Version Of Virender Sehwag – Yashasvi Jaiswal Childhood Coach Jwala Singh

Avinash T
Nov 27, 2023 at 2:06 PM

IND vs AUS: He Is Fearless And Upgraded Version Of Virender Sehwag &#8211; Yashasvi Jaiswal Childhood Coach Jwala Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s childhood coach, Jwala Singh has lauded the young Indian opener’s performance in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia. Singh compared Jaiswal’s 53-run knock in the second T20I to draw comparisons of him with legendary Indian openers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.

Jaiswal has been touted as a potential candidate to play for India in all three formats of the game. It is believed that he has shown promise in domestic cricket and in the cash-rich league. Given his form and confidence, the Indian team might be tempted to bring the best out of him and groom him for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s hot streak with the bat has continued in the ongoing five-match Twenty20 International series against Australia, where he was named Player of the Match on Sunday for his 25-ball 53-run knock. He hammered nine fours and two sixes during his turn at the crease. Speaking about his performance against Australia, Jwala Singh said.

“He’s not only his version; he’s the upgraded version of Virender Sehwag. Sehwag, of course, is a very big player. When Sehwag was playing, there was not much T20 cricket. If you compare the amount of T20 cricket we play today to 10 years ago, there’s a lot of difference. Yashasvi is an upgraded version of Virender Sehwag because he plays all kinds of shots with very proper technique.” 

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits: Twitter

“Sehwag used to have hand and eye coordination, but if you see Yashasvi, he utilizes his foot well, and his balance and posture when he plays the shots are remarkable. Sehwag used to look up to Sachin Tendulkar. He also, in fact, said this many times that he tried to hit the ball as Sachin paaji do,” Jaiswal’s childhood coach, Jwala Singh said as quoted by Times Of India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer for Rajasthan Royals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. He impressed everyone with his fearless approach to batting at the top of the order. The left-handed opener scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08. He hit five half-centuries and one century during the season and was named the Emerging Player of the Season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Does Not Think About His Wicket Like A Lot Of People – Jwala Singh 

Jwala Singh believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal has the knack of multiple players in him comparing the left-handed opener to the likes of legendary Indian openers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag and remarked that the 21-year-old left-handed hitter is an updated version of former India batter of the 2011-World Cup winning opener.

Ruturaj Gaikwad And Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ruturaj Gaikwad And Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits: Twitter

“Yashasvi has a knack for multiple players. If you see his square cut, he hits like Sourav Ganguly. His offside game is like Sourav Ganguly. And his pull and cut are like Virender Sehwag. He is a mixture of the two legends, Sehwag and Ganguly. He is a fearless and upgraded version of Virender Sehwag. He plays shots fearlessly and attacks. He does not think about his wicket like a lot of people—start building the innings, and they get a good start,” Jwala Singh added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown the ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, which the Indian team has suffered in recent times at the 2022 T20 World Cup. He has been in the form of life since the start of the 2023 season, proving to be a vital cog for the Indian team in the provided opportunity.

Tagged:

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Jwala Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IND vs AUS: He Is Fearless And Upgraded Version Of Virender Sehwag – Yashasvi Jaiswal Childhood Coach Jwala Singh
IND vs AUS: He Is Fearless And Upgraded Version Of Virender Sehwag – Yashasvi Jaiswal Childhood Coach Jwala Singh

Nov 27, 2023, 2:06 PM

