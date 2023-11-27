IND vs AUS: He Is Fearless And Upgraded Version Of Virender Sehwag – Yashasvi Jaiswal Childhood Coach Jwala Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s childhood coach, Jwala Singh has lauded the young Indian opener’s performance in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia. Singh compared Jaiswal’s 53-run knock in the second T20I to draw comparisons of him with legendary Indian openers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.

Jaiswal has been touted as a potential candidate to play for India in all three formats of the game. It is believed that he has shown promise in domestic cricket and in the cash-rich league. Given his form and confidence, the Indian team might be tempted to bring the best out of him and groom him for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s hot streak with the bat has continued in the ongoing five-match Twenty20 International series against Australia, where he was named Player of the Match on Sunday for his 25-ball 53-run knock. He hammered nine fours and two sixes during his turn at the crease. Speaking about his performance against Australia, Jwala Singh said.

“He’s not only his version; he’s the upgraded version of Virender Sehwag. Sehwag, of course, is a very big player. When Sehwag was playing, there was not much T20 cricket. If you compare the amount of T20 cricket we play today to 10 years ago, there’s a lot of difference. Yashasvi is an upgraded version of Virender Sehwag because he plays all kinds of shots with very proper technique.”

“Sehwag used to have hand and eye coordination, but if you see Yashasvi, he utilizes his foot well, and his balance and posture when he plays the shots are remarkable. Sehwag used to look up to Sachin Tendulkar. He also, in fact, said this many times that he tried to hit the ball as Sachin paaji do,” Jaiswal’s childhood coach, Jwala Singh said as quoted by Times Of India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer for Rajasthan Royals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. He impressed everyone with his fearless approach to batting at the top of the order. The left-handed opener scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08. He hit five half-centuries and one century during the season and was named the Emerging Player of the Season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Does Not Think About His Wicket Like A Lot Of People – Jwala Singh

Jwala Singh believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal has the knack of multiple players in him comparing the left-handed opener to the likes of legendary Indian openers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag and remarked that the 21-year-old left-handed hitter is an updated version of former India batter of the 2011-World Cup winning opener.

“Yashasvi has a knack for multiple players. If you see his square cut, he hits like Sourav Ganguly. His offside game is like Sourav Ganguly. And his pull and cut are like Virender Sehwag. He is a mixture of the two legends, Sehwag and Ganguly. He is a fearless and upgraded version of Virender Sehwag. He plays shots fearlessly and attacks. He does not think about his wicket like a lot of people—start building the innings, and they get a good start,” Jwala Singh added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown the ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, which the Indian team has suffered in recent times at the 2022 T20 World Cup. He has been in the form of life since the start of the 2023 season, proving to be a vital cog for the Indian team in the provided opportunity.