IND vs AUS: I Think He Will Make A Good Candidate As A Captain – WV Raman Backs Ruturaj Gaikwad To Captain India In Future

Former Indian cricketer WV Raman feels that young Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has the potential to be the future superstar of Indian cricket in all three formats of the game. The 26-year-old will be leading the Indian team in the Asian Games 2023 and has been performing well for the Men in Blue in given opportunities.

The 26-year-old is one of the consistent performers in the IPL and domestic cricket but has found himself out of the Indian team combination in recent times.

The Indian opener is an integral part of the CSK setup in the IPL playing an important role in the team’s championship victory in the 2021 and 2023 seasons and many experts feel that he has the potential to do well for the Indian team in the future.

Speaking to TOI, WV Raman believes that Gaikwad has the ability to play in all three formats of the team and hailed him for coming into the Indian team by performing consistently well in the IPL and domestic cricket for Maharashtra.

“What I see in Ruturaj Gaikwad is the ability to be able to play all three formats. I also see a good temperament in him, and he’s also come through the ranks step-by-step, which means that he’s not been suddenly catapulted out of perhaps a good IPL season or two.

“He’s played in all the formats for his state. He’s been performing well and he also seems to be good at reading the game as a batter,” WV Raman said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the young Indian team in the Asian Games 2023, as the team will be hopeful of winning the elusive gold under the leadership of the Indian opener.

The team will comprise the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Jitesh Sharma, who will be looking to make a mark for India at the highest level.

Working With MS Dhoni Would Have Enhanced His Thinking – WV Raman

WV Raman feels that playing under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni would have helped Gaikwad learn many things about dealing with match situations. The former India women’s team head coach believes that he could lead the Men in Blue in the future.

“The fact that he belongs to CSK and he tracks quite a bit with MS (Dhoni) would have enhanced his thinking and it also would’ve added to acumen, which is good. I think he will make a good candidate as a leader and as a captain.

“I see him really playing all the formats for India in the future and also possibly, he may even go up to leading the side one day,” WV Raman added.

The 26-year-old has been fantastic for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 season and the opener would look to make the opening spot his own in the Indian team when provided an opportunity.

He has excellent technical skills in his batting and could be an option to lead the Indian team in the foreseeable future.