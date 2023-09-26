IND vs AUS: In The Limited Opportunities He Got, He Is Not Being Encouraged – WV Raman Slams Indian Think Tank For Lack Of Chances To Washington Sundar

Former Indian cricketer WV Raman feels that the Indian team management has failed to utilise the full potential of the young Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar in International cricket.

The 23-year-old was called up for the India squad for the Asia Cup 2023 final but did not get the opportunity in the game, as Mohammed Siraj ran through Sri Lanka batters in the game, to help India secure a dominating win in the continental event.

Washington Sundar is one of the players who competed for a position in India’s ODI World Cup squad, but his recent injury issues and poor show have hurt his chances of making it to the team.

Axar Patel’s injury forced Sundar back into the lineup for the Asia Cup final but did not have an opportunity in the Australia ODI series.

Speaking To Times of India, WV Raman ruined the lack of opportunity for Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar in the Indian team, despite his all-round ability in white-ball cricket. He asserted that the team management needs to utilise the resources they have in the team.

“We’ve been talking about lack of all-rounders, but here we have a very good potential all-rounder in Washington Sundar. Unfortunately, what has happened is, even though he’s proved his batting credentials, time and again in all formats, in the limited opportunities he got, he is not being encouraged”.

“We have to try and utilize the resources we have to our best. It’s only then we are going to get what we need, come the tough situations,” WV Raman said.

Sundar has shown promise in the limited opportunity in International cricket, as he can be a vital cog in the wheel for the Indian team going forward in all three formats of the game. Sundar has been a good off-spinner for India with very handy batting potential and is also an impeccable fielder.

If They Become A Little Bit Complacent, They’ll Pay A Huge Price – WV Raman

WV Raman feels that the young Indian cricket team going to the Asian Games 2023 cannot take any opponents lightly in the continental event in China, as he warned teams like Bangladesh, and Afghanistan can bring in few surprises to the Men in Blue in the event.

“We saw quality cricketers playing in that Emerging Asia Cup as well, even though the other countries resorted to sending a few cricketers who already played for their senior side in that tournament.

“Bangladesh, Afghanistan, all these countries have a lot of talent in their ranks. So if our guys, I mean the Indian side, become a little bit complacent, they’ll pay a huge price,” WV Raman added.

The players who have performed well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket are given the opportunity in the absence of the key Indian players in the team. Now, the Men in Blue will eye for the elusive gold medal in the marquee event.