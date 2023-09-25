IND vs AUS: I Was Getting Serious Cramps, Wasn’t Able To Hold My Grip – Shreyas Iyer Opens Upon Playing With Cramps In 2nd ODI Game

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer disclosed that cramps in the body became so severe toward the close of his innings in the Indore ODI that he was unable to even maintain his grip in batting and continued he had made up his mind to go after the bowling after the century and see how many runs he could score in the innings.

The right-handed batsman scored 200 runs for the second wicket with Shubman Gill (104 off 97), smashing 11 fours and three sixes. The Mumbai-born cricketer was chosen Player of the Match for his stunning 105 off 90 balls. India crushed Australia by 99 runs (DLS method), to seal the three-match series against Australia in Indore.

Speaking at the post-match press conference about the cramps he suffered during his batting, Shreyas Iyer said that he was feeling a lot better after the game and revealed that he had serious cramps during the end of his innings, which also led to his dismissal in the game and added that idea was too big at the end of innings to add more runs to the team.

“I am okay right now because I have fielded almost 30 overs after that, but I was getting serious cramps. I wasn’t able to hold my grip. Even the caught and bowled which happened, the time he [Sean Abbott] delivered the ball, my hand literally got stuck over there and I just played with my bottom hand.”

“Also, the umpires gave me an indication that you won’t be able to call the physios again. So, I was a bit anxious at that time and didn’t know what to do. My mind was a little bit down in the dumps, but I just told myself that this is the time you need to get into the beast mode and see whatever you get from here on,” Shreyas Iyer said.

The 28-year-old was unfortunate to be run out in the first ODI against the Australians but was back to his best in the match, where he took on the Australian bowlers from the start of the innings and the star batter went on to score his third ODI century in the game.

I Am Flexible At Whatever Number I Get To Bat – Shreyas Iyer

In ODI cricket, Shreyas Iyer claimed that the team management had made it plain that they intended for him to bat at a specific position. However, he added that heading into the ODI World Cup, he could be flexible and play at any position.

“Management has told me that I would be batting at this particular number. I am flexible at whatever number I get to bat, whatever the team requires at that point in time. If I have to go lower down the order or up the order, I’m fine with it,” Shreyas Iyer added.

Iyer has proved his mettle in ODI cricket with a brilliant hundred against Australia and would be a strong candidate to play in the Indian middle order going into the World Cup on home soil, given his record in the 50-over format of the game.