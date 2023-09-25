SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: I Would Like To Thank Myself, To Be Honest – Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On Having Self-belief To Make A Comeback

SW Desk

Sep 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM

IND vs AUS: I Would Like To Thank Myself, To Be Honest &#8211; Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On Having Self-belief To Make A Comeback

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer revealed that it was a rollercoaster ride for him to return from a long-standing injury after his impressive century against Australia on Sunday. The middle-order batsman was back to his excellent self in ODI cricket, brilliantly building his innings throughout the match.

Iyer made an incredible comeback against Australia in the second ODI game, Since making a full recovery from his injury, he struck his first ODI century, making a huge contribution to India’s final score of 399 and the 28-year-old timed the ball beautifully right from the start of the innings and would look to continue his form going into the World Cup.

Speaking to the media, Shreyas Iyer opened up about his return to the game after a long-standing injury and he spoke about how lonely it was at the time of the injury and expressed his gratitude to the people who believed in his ability throughout his tough time in cricket.

“Yeah, it was a rollercoaster ride. I would like to thank myself, to be honest. For believing, at that point in time, in my abilities and also my mindset. I was feeling a bit lonely then, but thanks to my physios, my trainers, and my family, to back me then, and I’m grateful to have them around”.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer Credits: Twitter

“These are all these people being around me and lifting my spirits high. That motivated me to stay optimistic at the same time. So I’m thankful, and I’m grateful,” Shreyas Iyer said.

Iyer worked hard in recovering from surgery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he later took part in match simulations and practice games to show his worth ahead of the ODI World Cup in India and proved his mettle with a century against Australia in Indore.

In the 46 games so far, he amassed 1753 runs at an average of 46.1 providing stability in the Indian middle order. He has struck three centuries and 14 half-centuries in 41 innings and this innings against Australia would add confidence to the Mumbai-born cricketer as he would face a stiff challenge from KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan for a spot in the playing 11 going into the mega event in India.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Shreyas Iyer

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
IND vs AUS: He Could Certainly Do A Job At No.8 If Needed &#8211; Sanjay Bangar Backs Ravichandran Ashwin To Play The World Cup In The Absence Of Axar Patel
IND vs AUS: He Could Certainly Do A Job At No.8 If Needed – Sanjay Bangar Backs Ravichandran Ashwin To Play The World Cup In The Absence Of Axar Patel

Sep 26, 2023, 11:26 AM

IND vs AUS: I Was Getting Serious Cramps, Wasn&#8217;t Able To Hold My Grip &#8211; Shreyas Iyer Opens Upon Playing With Cramps In 2nd ODI Game
IND vs AUS: I Was Getting Serious Cramps, Wasn’t Able To Hold My Grip – Shreyas Iyer Opens Upon Playing With Cramps In 2nd ODI Game

Sep 25, 2023, 5:10 PM

IND vs AUS: When You Are In Form, Then Don&#8217;t Throw Your Wicket Away &#8211; Virender Sehwag Expresses Disappointment With Shubman Gill&#8217;s Batting Despite Latter Scoring A Ton In Indore
IND vs AUS: When You Are In Form, Then Don’t Throw Your Wicket Away – Virender Sehwag Expresses Disappointment With Shubman Gill’s Batting Despite Latter Scoring A Ton In Indore

Sep 25, 2023, 4:02 PM

IND vs AUS: I Would Like To Thank Myself, To Be Honest &#8211; Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On Having Self-belief To Make A Comeback
IND vs AUS: I Would Like To Thank Myself, To Be Honest – Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On Having Self-belief To Make A Comeback

Sep 25, 2023, 3:29 PM

IND vs AUS: Glad That I Was Able To Execute My Plans Perfectly Today &#8211; Shreyas Iyer Over The Moon After Returning To Form With Indore Ton Against Australia
IND vs AUS: Glad That I Was Able To Execute My Plans Perfectly Today – Shreyas Iyer Over The Moon After Returning To Form With Indore Ton Against Australia

Sep 25, 2023, 3:15 PM

IND vs AUS: Some Will Have To Miss Out If The Big Players Decide To Play &#8211; Abhishek Nayar On India&#8217;s Playing Combination For The Final ODI
IND vs AUS: Some Will Have To Miss Out If The Big Players Decide To Play – Abhishek Nayar On India’s Playing Combination For The Final ODI

Sep 25, 2023, 2:59 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links