SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Live

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(30)
170/4

Sri Lanka elected to bat

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Live

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(23.2)
116/2

Pakistan elected to bat

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: “It Doesn’t Really Matter What Kind Of Ranking You Go In…” – Rohit Sharma On India Being No.1 Ranked Team In ODI Cricket

SW Desk

Sep 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM

IND vs AUS: &#8220;It Doesn&#8217;t Really Matter What Kind Of Ranking You Go In&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Rohit Sharma On India Being No.1 Ranked Team In ODI Cricket

Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma has dismissed the talks of the Indian team walking into the World Cup as the No.1 ranked ODI side, acknowledging that being the top-ranked team in the World gives them a positive feeling. The Men In Blue became the No.1 ranked team across format after the team’s thumping over Australia in Mohali.

India became the top-ranked side in the ODI format after dominating the Asia Cup 2023 followed the two comfortable wins against Australia in the home series. They were previously ranked first in Tests and T20 Internationals. Rohit Sharma-led side was guaranteed to start the ODI World Cup as the No.1 ranked in the world.

Speaking to the media at the press conference, Rohit Sharma has downplayed the expectations of entering the tournament as the No. 1 team in the world and wants to continue playing a good brand of cricket in the mega event and reckons that the team have many bigger things to work heading into the marquee event in the country.

“It’s pretty good. Honestly, it doesn’t really matter what kind of ranking you go in with, what sort of performances you have had in the past. Yes, it’s a good positive thing to take forward, but you know that sport is played in present.

Rahul Dravid And Rohit Sharma
Rahul Dravid And Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“So, we’ve got to play very good cricket in the present day. I don’t think anyone will be worried about the rankings at this point because we have bigger things to worry about,” Rohit Sharma said.

India leads the series 2-0 and had KL Rahul leading the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav being rested given that they had played in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The form and fitness of the key players would be crucial for the team’s success in the ODI World Cup.

As A Skipper, You Would Not Look Into All Those Things Like A Whitewash- Rohit Sharma

Speaking of a clean sweep against Australia, Rohit Sharma feels that the team is focused more on playing good cricket in the final and third ODI in Rajkot and was pleased with the team’s performance in the first two games, where the team secured a comfortable victory in both games.

“As a skipper, you would not look into all those things like a whitewash is on the cards. You would want to play good cricket, and you want to achieve certain things on the field”.

IND vs AUS 2023
IND vs AUS 2023 Credits: Twitter

“The last two games, I wasn’t part of it, but I saw a lot of it, and I thought we played really good cricket and achieved a lot,” Rohit Sharma added.

The Men in Blue under the leadership of Rohit produced an astounding victory over Sri Lanka to win their 8th championship title in the continental event and would be pumped up to lead the Indian team to the ICC title after 10 long years on the home soil.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

NEWS

Related Article
I Wouldn&#8217;t Want To Make Any Comment On That &#8211; Rahul Dravid On Ravichandran Ashwin Replacing Axar Patel In World Cup Squad
I Wouldn’t Want To Make Any Comment On That – Rahul Dravid On Ravichandran Ashwin Replacing Axar Patel In World Cup Squad

Sep 28, 2023, 5:23 PM

MS Dhoni Has This One Line, That&#8217;s Why We Won &#8211; Virender Sehwag On India&#8217;s Mantra In Winning 2011 ODI World Cup
MS Dhoni Has This One Line, That’s Why We Won – Virender Sehwag On India’s Mantra In Winning 2011 ODI World Cup

Sep 28, 2023, 3:37 PM

We Will Have Similar Conditions To Deal With The World Cup &#8211; KL Rahul On Playing In Challenging Conditions
We Will Have Similar Conditions To Deal With The World Cup – KL Rahul On Playing In Challenging Conditions

Sep 28, 2023, 3:17 PM

Hopefully, We Can Keep The Momentum Going Into The World Cup &#8211; Rahul Dravid Optimistic Of Doing Well In The Marquee Event
Hopefully, We Can Keep The Momentum Going Into The World Cup – Rahul Dravid Optimistic Of Doing Well In The Marquee Event

Sep 28, 2023, 2:03 PM

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Equals Kumar Sangakkara&#8217;s Historic Feat In ODI Cricket After A Half-Century Against Australia In The 3rd ODI
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Equals Kumar Sangakkara’s Historic Feat In ODI Cricket After A Half-Century Against Australia In The 3rd ODI

Sep 28, 2023, 10:33 AM

IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Replace Axar Patel In The 15-Member Squad For World Cup &#8211; Reports
IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Replace Axar Patel In The 15-Member Squad For World Cup – Reports

Sep 27, 2023, 4:28 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links