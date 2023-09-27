IND vs AUS: “It Doesn’t Really Matter What Kind Of Ranking You Go In…” – Rohit Sharma On India Being No.1 Ranked Team In ODI Cricket

Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma has dismissed the talks of the Indian team walking into the World Cup as the No.1 ranked ODI side, acknowledging that being the top-ranked team in the World gives them a positive feeling. The Men In Blue became the No.1 ranked team across format after the team’s thumping over Australia in Mohali.

India became the top-ranked side in the ODI format after dominating the Asia Cup 2023 followed the two comfortable wins against Australia in the home series. They were previously ranked first in Tests and T20 Internationals. Rohit Sharma-led side was guaranteed to start the ODI World Cup as the No.1 ranked in the world.

Speaking to the media at the press conference, Rohit Sharma has downplayed the expectations of entering the tournament as the No. 1 team in the world and wants to continue playing a good brand of cricket in the mega event and reckons that the team have many bigger things to work heading into the marquee event in the country.

“It’s pretty good. Honestly, it doesn’t really matter what kind of ranking you go in with, what sort of performances you have had in the past. Yes, it’s a good positive thing to take forward, but you know that sport is played in present.

“So, we’ve got to play very good cricket in the present day. I don’t think anyone will be worried about the rankings at this point because we have bigger things to worry about,” Rohit Sharma said.

India leads the series 2-0 and had KL Rahul leading the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav being rested given that they had played in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The form and fitness of the key players would be crucial for the team’s success in the ODI World Cup.

As A Skipper, You Would Not Look Into All Those Things Like A Whitewash- Rohit Sharma

Speaking of a clean sweep against Australia, Rohit Sharma feels that the team is focused more on playing good cricket in the final and third ODI in Rajkot and was pleased with the team’s performance in the first two games, where the team secured a comfortable victory in both games.

“As a skipper, you would not look into all those things like a whitewash is on the cards. You would want to play good cricket, and you want to achieve certain things on the field”.

“The last two games, I wasn’t part of it, but I saw a lot of it, and I thought we played really good cricket and achieved a lot,” Rohit Sharma added.

The Men in Blue under the leadership of Rohit produced an astounding victory over Sri Lanka to win their 8th championship title in the continental event and would be pumped up to lead the Indian team to the ICC title after 10 long years on the home soil.