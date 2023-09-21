IND vs AUS: It Feels Good And I’m Ready To Go – Steve Smith Opens Upon Returning From Injury

Star Australian batter Steve Smith is ready to get going against a high-quality Indian side in the impending three-match ODI series after recovering from a wrist injury that he sustained during the highly competitive Ashes series in England.

Steve Smith has been an exceptional player for Australia across all three formats of the game and was an instrumental figure in Australia’s 2015 ODI World Cup triumph on home soil. He was also part of the Australian team in the 2021 T20 World Cup and could be key to the team’s success in the ODI World Cup in India.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the practice session in Mohali, Steve Smith opened up on his training session in India, where he faced the Australian skipper Pat Cummins in the nets, who is also returning from injury. Smith said that he slowly getting his rhythm back in the game and added that he is raring to go.

“I faced Patty (Cummins) for a bit, felt good against him, faced quite a bit of spin and lots on the ‘wanger’, so it’s a good start, I did lots of running, and I was still able to do that when I had the brace on,” Steve Smith said.

“I got the brace off, not much changed, had a little injection, and feel a million bucks now. A few days after my needle I started to feel good. I was just wary with some catching stuff, and landing, the I was taking it easy. But it feels good and I’m ready to go,” Steve Smith added.

Steve Smith has been a renowned big-match player for the Aussies in big games, providing some vital runs for the team in crucial moments of the game. He is expected to be the mainstay in the Australian middle order for the forthcoming marquee event in India.

I’m Sure He’ll Good For The First Game – Steve Smith

Steve Smith revealed that Australian skipper Pat Cummins is slowly getting back to his best in the game and the veteran is hopeful of the Australian captain playing the 1st game against India in Mohali on Friday.

“He just had a little gallop, a trial run, He’s cruising into it and I’m sure he’ll be good for the first game.” Steve Smith further added.

Pat Cummins has established himself as one of the modern-day greats in International cricket. He won the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, and 2023 World Test Championship as a player. He is a much more mature cricketer who can bowl at real speed and also comes in handy with the bat for the team crunch situations of the game.