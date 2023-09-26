IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Join India Squad Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Australia- Report

India captain Rohit Sharma and ace batter Virat Kohli have reportedly linked up with the Indian squad in Rajkot before the third and final ODI against Australia which will be played on September 27, 2023. Wednesday.

India leads the series 2-0 and had KL Rahul leading the side with Rohit, Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav being rested given that they had played in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka amidst hot and humid conditions.

KL Rahul led the side wonderfully well as India won the first ODI in Mohali by 5 wickets and then decimated Australia by 99 runs via the DLS method in the second ODI in Indore.

Rohit Sharma, the captain, and Virat Kohli, who both sat out the first two games of the series, are back in the line-up, but Mohammed Shami, who played the first two games, and Hardik Pandya, who skipped the initial games as well, are not with the squad.

Axar Patel, Shubman Gill And Shardul Thakur Not In Rajkot For Third ODI Vs Australia

Apart from Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill And Shardul Thakur are also not in Rajkot for the third ODI. While Shubman and Thakur have been rested, Axar Patel has not yet recovered from a quad injury.

Axar Patel is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup 2023, but BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar had pointed out that both R Ashwin and Washington Sundar would be the ready options in case Axar did not recover in time for the World Cup.

ESPNCricinfo reported that with just 13 players, India might be forced to use local first-class players, who are part of the Saurashtra team, to chip in on the field if needed.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Washington Sundar are, however, also in the Asian Games squad, which is expected to leave for China late on September 27, the same day as the third ODI. But India’s first game in Hangzhou is only on October 3.