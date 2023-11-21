IND vs AUS : Suryakumar Yadav To Lead The Indian Team Against Australia, No Place For Sanju Samson And Yuzvendra Chahal

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS : Suryakumar Yadav To Lead The Indian Team Against Australia, No Place For Sanju Samson And Yuzvendra Chahal

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM

IND vs AUS : Suryakumar Yadav To Lead The Indian Team Against Australia, No Place For Sanju Samson And Yuzvendra Chahal

Star Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav is all set to captain the second-string Indian team for the five-match T20 series against Australia starting on Thursday. After an impressive yet heartbreaking performance in an ICC event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Australia on Monday.

Experienced Indian players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami will be rested after the completion of the ODI World Cup 2023, providing a chance for up-and-coming talent to demonstrate their abilities to showcase their talent ahead of the all-important 2024 T20 World Cup.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an ankle injury during the ICC World Cup 2023 league stage. The medical team has allegedly recommended that Pandya take a six-to eight-week break after missing the final stretch of the majority marquee event and could eventually miss the South Africa series starting in December.

Indian Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Due to Pandya’s inability to play in the Australia series, middle-order batsman Suryakumar will lead India in the Twenty20 Internationals. Shreyas Iyer will serve as the vice-captain of the team for the final two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in Raipur and Bengaluru. while Asian Gold medal-winning skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will serve as deputy of Suryakumar Yadav in the first two T20 games.

on notably absentees Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal were not part of the 15-men squad for the Australia series. The Men in Blue will look to be aggressive in T20 cricket as they invested in the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Tilak Varma in the shorter format of the game and they could be crucial for the team’s chances in 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, VVS Laxman is expected to be in charge of Team India in the five-match Twenty20 International series against Australia. It was not long ago when VVS Laxman assumed command of the Indian side in International Cricket. He served as head coach for the men’s team to clinch the gold medal in the 2023 Asian Games campaign and the three-match T20I series against Ireland.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar (Shreyas Iyer for last two T20 Games)

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Sanju Samson

Suryakumar Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Related Article
Maybe Destiny Still Wants Him To Play The Next World Cup &#8211; Sanjay Bangar On Virat Kohli Failing To Win Another World Cup
Maybe Destiny Still Wants Him To Play The Next World Cup – Sanjay Bangar On Virat Kohli Failing To Win Another World Cup

Nov 21, 2023, 5:16 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult &#8211; Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul&#8217;s Defensive Batting Approach
ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult – Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach

Nov 21, 2023, 4:31 PM

Irfan Pathan&#8217;s ODI World Cup 2023 Team Includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rachin Ravindra
Irfan Pathan’s ODI World Cup 2023 Team Includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rachin Ravindra

Nov 21, 2023, 12:55 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was In My Opinion The Standout Player For India &#8211; Rashid Latif Lauds Mohammed Shami For His Brilliant Performance
ODI World Cup 2023: He Was In My Opinion The Standout Player For India – Rashid Latif Lauds Mohammed Shami For His Brilliant Performance

Nov 21, 2023, 11:50 AM

IND vs AUS: They Really Need To Continue Doing These Things &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs Indian Team To Come Good After World Cup Loss
IND vs AUS: They Really Need To Continue Doing These Things – Wasim Akram Backs Indian Team To Come Good After World Cup Loss

Nov 21, 2023, 11:11 AM

IND vs AUS: David Warner To Return Home After World Cup Victory, To Miss Five-Match T20 Series Against India
IND vs AUS: David Warner To Return Home After World Cup Victory, To Miss Five-Match T20 Series Against India

Nov 21, 2023, 10:36 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic