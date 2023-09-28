SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Live

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(14.4)
104/1

Sri Lanka elected to bat

Live

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Toss delayed due to rain

Live

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(18)
80/2

Rain Delay : Pakistan elected to bat

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Equals Kumar Sangakkara's Historic Feat In ODI Cricket After A Half-Century Against Australia In The 3rd ODI

SW Desk

Sep 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Equals Kumar Sangakkara&#8217;s Historic Feat In ODI Cricket After A Half-Century Against Australia In The 3rd ODI

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli scored a brilliant fifty on his return to the Indian team after being rested for the first two games of the series. As a non-opener, Virat currently has the joint-most 50+ scores in the fifty-over format.

Virat Kohli has equalled the massive record held by the former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara. Both Kohli and Sangakkara now have 112 50+ scores in ODI Cricket, while Australian legend Ricky Ponting is placed third on the list.

In the overall list, Virat Kohli ranks third list of the most 50+ scores behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. The former Sri Lankan skipper has six 50+ scores while playing as an opener. In his career, Kohli has opened the batting on a few occasions, but he has only reached the 50-run only once.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

Coming into the game in Rajkot, Virat Kohli batted exceeding well against Australia in the final ODI, where he scored 56 off 61 balls before being dismissed by his RCB teammate Glenn Maxwell in the 27th over of the game and the former Indian skipper will have the opportunity to break numerous record in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Virat Kohli now has 47 tons and 66 half-centuries compared to Sangakkara’s 118, which comprised 25 centuries and 93 fifties. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has 96 half-centuries and 49 centuries to his name in ODI Cricket of the game.

The 34-year-old will have the opportunity to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most hundreds in the 50-over format of the game. Kohli took the responsibility on his shoulders after Tendulkar bid adieu to the game and took the legacy of the master blaster ahead.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

Kohli has every chance of going past the centuries tally of Sachin Tendulkar in 2023. If he is at his fluent best going into the ODI World Cup, there is no reason why he can’t score three ODI centuries in the marquee event and drag his tally to 50.

Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-getter in ODIs, having amassed 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83. Kohli, who still might have a few years of cricket left in him, has so far notched up 13083 runs at an average of 57.4, and the Indian batting maestro is expected to play a vital role for the Indian team in the ODI World Cup in the home soil.

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Kumar Sangakkara

Virat Kohli

Related Article
Watch &#8211; Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Picks Three Game Changers For India In The ODI World Cup 2023
Watch – Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Picks Three Game Changers For India In The ODI World Cup 2023

Sep 28, 2023, 1:26 PM

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Equals Kumar Sangakkara&#8217;s Historic Feat In ODI Cricket After A Half-Century Against Australia In The 3rd ODI
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Equals Kumar Sangakkara’s Historic Feat In ODI Cricket After A Half-Century Against Australia In The 3rd ODI

Sep 28, 2023, 10:33 AM

IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Join India Squad Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Australia- Report
IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Join India Squad Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Australia- Report

Sep 26, 2023, 4:50 PM

It Might Not Be A Bad Time To Say, Thank You Very Much &#8211; AB de Villiers Drops Bombshell On Virat Kohli&#8217;s Retirement
It Might Not Be A Bad Time To Say, Thank You Very Much – AB de Villiers Drops Bombshell On Virat Kohli’s Retirement

Sep 26, 2023, 10:57 AM

AB De Villiers Names India’s Greatest ODI Batter Of All-Time And It’s Not Sachin Tendulkar
AB De Villiers Names India’s Greatest ODI Batter Of All-Time And It’s Not Sachin Tendulkar

Sep 25, 2023, 4:20 PM

IND vs AUS: Some Will Have To Miss Out If The Big Players Decide To Play &#8211; Abhishek Nayar On India&#8217;s Playing Combination For The Final ODI
IND vs AUS: Some Will Have To Miss Out If The Big Players Decide To Play – Abhishek Nayar On India’s Playing Combination For The Final ODI

Sep 25, 2023, 2:59 PM

