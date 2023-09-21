SportzWiki Logo
All

Cricket News

IND Vs AUS: Watch- Pat Cummins Says He Hopes To Play In All 3 ODIs Vs. India; Gives Update On Injury Status Of Other Players

Jatin

Sep 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM

IND Vs AUS: Watch- Pat Cummins Says He Hopes To Play In All 3 ODIs Vs. India; Gives Update On Injury Status Of Other Players

Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed that he is fit and ready to go against India in the upcoming three-match ODI series which begins on September 22 in Mohali. The other two ODIs will be played on September 24 in Indore and September 27 in Rajkot.

This will be the final bilateral assignment for both teams before the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament, which begins in India from October 5 onwards. The Australian cricket team is currently in India at Mohali preparing for the first ODI.

In the pre-match press conference, Cummins updated about the fitness of Australia’s key players like Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith. He confirmed that Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will not be playing in the first ODI.

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

“I am feeling pretty good, my wrist is all healed now. I am hoping to play all three games. Starc won’t be playing tomorrow, hope he will be well bowled later in the series, same with Maxwell. We are trying to have a balance between getting a match time to everyone in the middle as we are going to the World Cup in a couple of weeks.

He (Steve Smith) is all good, he will play tomorrow, he has a few hits and his wrist seems 100 per cent fit,” Cummins said.

Originally a member of the South Africa tour, Glenn Maxwell is still recovering from an ankle injury he acquired while practicing for the T20I series against South Africa before returning home to give birth to his child.

Pat Cummins Talks About Australia Playing Combination For The First ODI Against India

The Australia captain also talked about eh playing XI for the first ODI against India which will be played at the Inderjit Singh Bindra, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa Credits: Twitter

He said that they would include four frontline bowlers in the team while Adam Zampa can bowl three to four overs in death overs considering his effective bowling.

“We have picked four frontline bowlers who should be ready to bowl in all phases. Especially, Zampa is effective in not only keeping the run rate down but also picking and taking a couple of wickets in the death which is really important as well. It would not be surprising if we keep 3-4 overs of him,” he added.

Also Read: IND vs AUS: It Feels Good And I’m Ready To Go – Steve Smith Opens Upon Returning From Injury

Tagged:

Australia

IND vs AUS

India

Pat Cummins

