India and Bangladesh will be taking on each other in the 47th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 22) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

It will be the second Super 8 game for both the teams. The upcoming game is of huge importance for both the teams. A win for India will all but seal their position in the semifinals. On the other hand, a loss for Bangladesh will all but dump them out of the tournament.

India have been one of the most in-form teams in the competition so far and have won all the four games that they have played so far. In their previous game, they thrashed Afghanistan by 47 runs and will be looking to extend their winning run when they take on Bangladesh.

As far as Bangladesh are concerned, they have lost their previous two games and need a herculean task to get the better of an Indian team that is looking almost unbeatable at the moment. Earlier this month, Bangladesh also suffered a crushing loss against India in the warm-up game and need to be at their best to upset their fancied opponents.

IND vs BAN: Match info:

Article Title IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India & Bangladesh Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 22-June-24 Category IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Stadium Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

India Playing XI for today’s match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Playing XI for today’s match:

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain, Litton Kumar Das, Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Shakib.

IND vs BAN: Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bangladesh:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

IND vs BAN Head-to-Head stats:

India have thoroughly dominated the T20I rivalry against Bangladesh. Of the 13 games between the two teams, India have won 12 while Bangladesh have won just one. In the T20 World Cup, India have won all the four games against Bangladesh.

Date Ground Result 06/06/2009 Trent Bridge India won by 25 runs 28/03/2014 Shere Bangla National Stadium India won by 8 wickets 24/02/2016 Shere Bangla National Stadium India won by 45 runs 06/03/2016 Shere Bangla National Stadium India won by 8 wickets 23/03/2016 M Chinnaswamy Stadium India won by 1 run 08/03/2018 R Premadasa Stadium India won by 6 wickets 14/03/2018 R Premadasa Stadium India won by 17 runs 18/03/2018 R Premadasa Stadium India won by 4 wickets 03/11/2019 Arun Jaitley Stadium Bangladesh won by 7 wickets 07/11/2019 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium India won by 8 wickets 10/11/2019 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium India won by 30 runs 02/11/2022 Adelaide Oval India won by 5 runs 06/10/2023 Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field India won by 9 wickets

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Suryakumar Yadav:

The world number one T20I batsman is coming into this game on the back of two match-winning fifties. After a tough start to the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav bounced back with a fifty against USA before scoring another half-century in the previous game against Afghanistan. On a pitch where most batters struggled to play their shots, he scored 53 runs off just 28 balls. Suryakumar will be eyeing another good outing.

Mustafizur Rahman:

Mustafizur Rahman could not take any wicket against Australia but will be fancying his chances against India. With India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling with the bat and their weakness against left-arm pacers well known, Bangladesh could also give the new ball to Mustafizur. The left-arm pacer has a good record against India and will be looking to make an impact in the upcoming game.

Top picks:

Towhid Hridoy:

Towhid Hridoy has been Bangladesh’s most consistent batter in T20Is in recent times. He has scored 3 30-plus scores in 5 innings in the ongoing tournament. Even in the last game against Australia when most of his teammates struggled for runs, he played a 40-run knock.

Jasprit Bumrah:

Jasprit Bumrah has been in brilliant form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Not only has he taken important wickets at regular intervals but has also been very economical. In 4 games so far, Bumrah has picked up an impressive 8 wickets while maintaining an economy-rate of 3.46. In the previous game against Afghanistan, he picked up 3 wickets for just 7 runs and will be eyeing another good outing.

IND vs BAN Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Litton Das

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mustafizur Rahman (vc)

IND vs BAN Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (vc), Litton Das

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Towhid Hridoy (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mustafizur Rahman

IND vs BAN: Match prediction

India will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the contest against Bangladesh.