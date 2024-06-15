India and Canada will be facing each other in the 33rd game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday (June 15) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

India had already booked their spot in the Super 8s earlier this week by winning their third group game in a row while Canada’s slim chances of going through ended on Friday (June 14) when USA’s game against Ireland was washed out. The washout means USA finished the group stage with five points and joined India from Group A in the Super 8s.

India will be looking to win the game against Canada in order to maintain their winning record in the tournament. The game will also give their batters an opportunity to return to form after three low-scoring games in New York. As far as Canada are concerned, they know that any game against a powerhouse like India is a rare occasion for them at present and they will be looking to make the most of it.

There is also a chance that the game gets washed out completely. The first two games at the venue were washed out without a ball being bowled and the weather forecast for the India vs Canada game is not very promising either. Southern Florida received heavy rainfall this week and it won’t be surprising if the upcoming game gets abandoned as well.

IND vs CAN: Match info:

Article Title IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India & Canada Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 15-June-24 Category IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Stadium Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

India Playing XI for today’s match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Canada Playing XI for today’s match:

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon

IND vs CAN: Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Canada:

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dilpreet Bajwa

IND vs CAN Head-to-Head stats:

The upcoming game will be the first-ever meeting between India and Canada in T20Is.

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Arshdeep Singh:

Arshdeep Singh has been in fine form with the ball especially the new ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup and will be looking to make a big impact in the upcoming game as well. The left-arm pacer started his campaign with 2 wickets against Ireland before taking one against Pakistan. In the previous game against USA, he picked up 4 wickets for just 9 runs.

Aaron Johnson:

Canada will be depending on Aaron Johnson to deal with India’s formidable pacers. The Canada opener had a fine outing with the bat in the previous game against Pakistan where he scored 52 runs with the help of four fours and as many sixes.

Top picks:

Suryakumar Yadav:

After a tough start to the campaign, Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form with a match-winning fifty against USA in the last game. With form on his side, he will be looking to make an impact with the bat again.

Rohit Sharma:

The India skipper will be desperate to regain his form ahead of the Super 8s and would be eyeing a big score against Canada. He started his campaign with a match-winning half-century against Ireland before failing with the bat against Pakistan and USA. The India opener will be looking to have a good outing with the bat in the upcoming game.

IND vs CAN Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Movva

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Johnson (vc), Nicholas Kirton

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Dillon Heyliger

IND vs CAN Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Aaron Johnson, Nicholas Kirton

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Dillon Heyliger

IND vs CAN: Match prediction

India are the firm favourites to win the game against Canada.